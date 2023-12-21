This US economist has just warned that 2024 will bring the ‘biggest crash of our lifetime’ – predicting a shocking 86% drop for the S&P 500. Here’s their first and only place to hide

As 2023 comes to an end, investors who remain in the stock market have reason to celebrate. The S&P 500 is up 25% year to date, the Dow is up 13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up 44%.

However, economist Harry Dent envisions a completely different scenario for 2024.

“I think 2024 will be the single largest disaster year in our lifetime,” Dent told Fox News Digital.

Stock market volatility is nothing new, but Dent’s forecast goes beyond a typical market correction.

“This is the only time I’m telling you, don’t listen to your financial advisor. The situation is not going to become normal in a few years. “We will never see these levels again,” he said. “And this accident is not going to be rectified. It’s going to be more at ’29 to ’32 levels. And whoever was sitting there would have shot his stockbroker.”

So how big will the accident be?

“That’s an 86% decline in the S&P and a 92% decline in the NASDAQ. And crypto, it’s going to be 96%,” Dent estimated.

This is a terrible picture.

Given many people’s extensive exposure to the stock market through their retirement savings, a serious decline in the S&P 500 could be devastating. During the market selloff in 2022 – which is lower than Dent’s projections – CBS News reported that 401(k) and IRA plan participants suffered an estimated loss of nearly $3 trillion.

For real estate, the economist sees a reversal from “2012 lows.”

“That’s a 50% crash for the average home, which went down 34% in the last crash — more than the Great Depression, more than any time in history,” he said. “That’s the thing that’s going to hurt people the most.”

Looking for safety in a storm?

If you believe the market is headed for a decline of historic proportions, you probably won’t want to remain invested during that downturn.

“If I’m right, this is going to be the biggest disaster in our lifetime, with the majority of it occurring in 2024,” Dent explained. “So if you just hold out for six to 12 months and stuff remains at the highest valuations in history, maybe you’ll lose a little bit more profit if I’m wrong. If I’m right, you will avoid massive losses and be able to reinvest at incredibly low prices a year and a half from now and multiply your profits beyond compare.

Dent, known as a paradoxical thinker, had made similar predictions before.

Given these worrying forecasts, investors are probably looking for a safe haven.

In an October interview with ThinkAdvisor, Dent shared his perspective on the safest investments: “Some people say gold will be the real money, but I say, ‘No, Treasury bonds are the safe haven.’ Even in a recession, the best house in a bad neighborhood (United States of America).

Now, before you sell your entire stock portfolio and load up on Treasury bonds, keep in mind that Wall Street doesn’t share much of Dent’s concerns.

For example, Goldman Sachs recently raised its 2024 price target for the S&P 500 to 5,100. Given that the benchmark index currently stands at 4,770, the price target suggests a potential upside of 7%.

One reason behind Goldman’s bullish stance is interest rates. The investment bank now expects the Fed to cut rates five times in 2024.

“Resilient growth and falling rates should benefit stocks with weak balance sheets, especially those that are sensitive to economic growth,” said David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs.

