This Trading Bot Continues to Thrive on Nancy Pelosi Stock Picks

Earlier this month, Quiver Quantitative, an alternative data platform that services retail investors, introduced a trading bot that mirrors the stock transactions of former House Speaker and US Representative Nancy Pelosi and her family.

Notably, the bot performed brilliantly in 2023, particularly taking advantage of successful trades executed by Pelosi and her family in the dynamic tech sector.

Today, Finbold highlights the latest data from this interesting project, highlighting the bot’s performance amid the recent broader market rally.

November demonstration of Nancy Pelosi strategy

On November 28, Quiver Quantitative unveiled a performance update to the trading bot, also known as the ‘Nancy Pelosi Strategy’.

According to X Account, the bot’s portfolio is up 14% this month and 49% year-to-date. That’s down slightly from earlier in the month when the strategy’s year-to-date gain was about 52%.

I built a trading bot that buys the same stocks as Nancy Pelosi and her family. Portfolio holdings and performance are tracked live on my site. This month it has increased by 14%. This year it has increased by 49%. Pelosi has earned almost 100 times her congressional salary from her trading. pic.twitter.com/zbJyUq4Dlk – Quiver Quantitative (@QuiverQuant) 28 November 2023

Still, it remains an impressive jump. As previously revealed, the advancement of bots has been fueled by several particularly successful investments. Notably, these include tech giants Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

The strategy purchased a substantial amount of NVDA call options in July. This investment saw a triple-digit increase in value this year, as a result of the chipmaker’s unprecedented AI-powered leap to 2023.

Another very successful bet was MSFT, which Pelosi added to her portfolio in 2020 by buying a substantial amount of Microsoft call options. Shares of the tech giant surged nearly 60% amid the ongoing AI boom. At this rate, Microsoft could overtake Apple to become the world’s most valuable company in the coming months.

According to Quiver, Pelosi has achieved a business success that is almost a hundred times her congressional salary, making her one of the most closely watched investors in the world.

