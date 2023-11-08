This trading bot buys stocks owned by Nancy Pelosi; Here's how high it is

Last week, Feinbold reported on the interesting ‘Congress Buys Strategy’, a trading bot offered by Alternative Data Platform. quiver quantitative, This innovative bot was designed to track and buy stocks preferred by influential US politicians.

Since launching in May 2022, the bot’s portfolio has grown an impressive 20%, benefiting from strong gains in the stock prices of politicians’ favorite companies, including Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and NGL Energy (NYSE: NGL) .

Now, on November 7th, Quiver Quantitative has unveiled an equally remarkable announcement. The platform has created another trading bot that mimics the stock purchases of former House Speaker and US Representative Nancy Pelosi and her family.

I built a trading bot that buys the same stocks as Nancy Pelosi and her family. Portfolio holdings and performance have been live on my site for over a year now. Portfolio performance this year: +52% Here are some of its most successful trades: NVIDIA

How is the ‘Nancy Pelosi Strategy’ Trading Bot Performing?

As stated in its description, the new trading bot, called ‘Nancy Pelosi Strategy’, aims to “reflect the trading activity of Representative Nancy Pelosi (and her family) and rebalances it when new trades are reported.” is done.”

Although Quiver Quantitative has just announced this, the holdings and performance of this strategy have been available on its website for over a year.

Since its launch, the bot’s portfolio grew by approximately 52% due to several particularly successful investments. Specifically, these include Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

As noted in my post on X, the trading bot acquired a significant amount of NVDA call options in July. The value of this investment increased by more than 221% in the last year, which is similar to the AI ​​giant’s profit (+214.7%) over that period.

Call options are financial derivatives that give the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy a specific asset, usually a stock, at a predetermined price (strike price) within a specified period of time (expiry date).

He said, a big bet has also been made on Microsoft in the strategy.

It was added to the portfolio in 2020, after Pelosi bought a large amount of Microsoft call options in February. – Quiver Quantitative wrote in its post.

Investments increased by 58% last year.

Similarly, the bot gained large amounts of CRM and AAPL call options, which increased by 46% and 30% respectively in the last year.

Most of the gains in the above stocks this year came amid a surge in the broader tech market driven by the unprecedented frenzy around generative AI solutions like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google Bard.

