This Swiss company wants to use excess energy from food production to mine Bitcoin

Gabbani, a hotel company based in Lugano, Switzerland, has unveiled an initiative to mine Bitcoin using excess energy from its food production facility. The new project is set to strengthen Lugano’s position as a leading European blockchain hub.

According to an official announcement from stablecoin issuer Tether, Gabbani will install a Bitcoin mining system in its food production facility to harness excess energy as electricity costs continue to rise in Europe.

Food Production Energy for Bitcoin Mining

In addition to harnessing excess energy from food production, Gabbani is also announcing the launch of “The Banneton”, a product that will support Lugano’s Plan B project. Plan B is a joint initiative created by Lugano and Tether to leverage Bitcoin technology as a foundation for revising the city’s financial structure.

Gabbani’s food facility, which produces banneton and other products, has recently undergone several upgrades, including the installation of a 100,000-kilowatt solar system. The recent developments serve the dual purpose of increasing the company’s energy independence and sustainability and obtaining additional energy for Bitcoin mining operations.

“This visionary approach firmly establishes Gabbani as a leader in its field, potentially making it the first of its kind worldwide. “This fusion of high-quality food production, rooted in the tradition of Domenico’s grandfather in 1937, with cutting-edge technologies, underlines Gabbani’s commitment to ensuring a sustainable future and driving growth,” said Tether. .

Lugano adopts bitcoin

Lugano launches Plan B to accelerate the impact of blockchain and Bitcoin in all parts of its residents’ daily lives. The city intends to extend the new technology to smaller transactions between local merchants and larger financial exchanges such as tax payments.

The Lugano Bitcoin Initiative has inspired companies like ACME, which specializes in Bitcoin mining and renewable energy, to partner with Gabbani by contributing their expertise to research and development. The company has provided Gabbani with a Bitcoin mining system to ensure the success of the new project.

Meanwhile, Lugano has become one of the leading European blockchain hubs after laying the blueprint for long-term adoption for the innovative technology. The city has recognized Bitcoin, Tether and LVGA as legal tender, making them acceptable forms of payment for taxes and public services.

source: cryptopotato.com