This strategic move boosts the expansion of the Polygon ecosystem

The Polygon Ecosystem Growth Address has distributed 217 million TIC tokens to approximately 70 addresses within the last 24 hours. This strategic move aims to boost growth and expand the ecosystem.

As a result of this token distribution, there has been little impact on the market price of MATIC, causing a slight decline.

Polygon Ecosystem Development 217 Million Distribution

According to Etherscan data, 217 million MATIC were deposited into approximately 70 wallets, equivalent to approximately $200 million. Most addresses received comparable amounts of TIC as part of Polygon’s ecosystem development last year.

Based on data and transaction analysis, approximately 82.3 million MATIC, worth approximately $75 million, have been deposited into popular centralized exchange networks, including Binance, Coinbase, Bitfinex, and OKEx. It is worth noting that 32 of the recipient wallets are centralized exchanges.

Additionally, the data shows that the five largest recipient wallets received approximately 58.3 million TIC, totaling $53 million. Notably, the wallets that received such a significant amount account for approximately 27% of the total MATIC distribution.

Many analysts interpret this distribution as evidence of the growth and development of the polygonal ecosystem. The funds received contribute to investment support and expansion of the ecosystem.

This latest distribution follows the announcement by Polygon Village, a sub-branch of Polygon Labs, about its plans to issue approximately 110 million MATIC tokens, worth approximately $78 million, to builders and developers within the Polygon ecosystem. Similar to recent issuances, Polygon’s $78 million grant aims to increase on-chain activity.

MATIC Price Actions

MATIC has seen a decline in performance after the disclosure of 217 million tokens. According to Coingeco, MATIC has traded negative in the last 24 hours. The coin fell from its peak of $0.96 to a 24-hour low of $0.88.

Despite attempting a recovery, MATIC has been unable to reach its all-time high in the past 24 hours since the news broke. At the time of writing this report, MATIC is trading at $0.94, which represents a 1.94% decrease in value compared to 24 hours ago.

On the other hand, the overall cryptocurrency market shows a positive trend, with leading assets such as BTC and ETH rising by more than 4% in the last 24 hours. As a result, these recent developments have influenced the current negative price movement of MATIC.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com