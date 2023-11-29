This state has greenlighted a 900% increase in solar projects and is closing 5 older power plants: 'Hopefully...there will be an even bigger effort to shut down coal and gas'

Electricity in Kentucky is about to get a lot more planet-friendly, and state residents could have much cheaper energy bills in the process.

The state’s largest utility company, Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities, has received permission from state regulators to increase its solar and battery storage capacity by an incredible 900%.

At the same time, LG&E/KU has applied to close seven dirty-energy-generated power plants and has received approval to retire five of them – two coal-fired plants and three gas-fired units .

The utility company will also build two new gas-powered units, but still, overall this is a net positive for the state of Kentucky and the planet, as solar panels can passively generate clean energy from a completely renewable resource. . Meanwhile, gas and coal are dirty-energy fuels that pollute our air quality, cause serious health problems like asthma and other respiratory illnesses, and contribute massively to the warming of our planet.

While Kentucky, until now, has been one of the slowest states to adopt solar energy, ranked 43rd among all U.S. states for solar capacity by the Solar Energy Industries Association, LG&E/KU has announced plans to increase its solar capacity ninefold. Have decided. Shutting down dirty power plants is a huge change. Kentucky should see itself climb those rankings while its air quality improves and residents pay lower energy bills in no time. This is a big win for everyone except dirty-energy companies.

“I have come here for such good news. Glad to see there are some good people out there,” wrote one Electrek commenter.

Join our newsletter for good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech – straight to your inbox every week!

“In fact, the cheapest energy providers in my area of ​​PA are primarily – if not exclusively – powered by renewable energy. Hopefully, as Kentuckians (?) gain access to affordable renewable energy, coal and gas It will take an even bigger push to get rid of it,” wrote another.

Join our free newsletter for great news And actionable information which makes it easier help yourself While helping the planet.

Source: www.thecooldown.com