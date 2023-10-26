Shiva Rao, Co-Founder and CEO, Abridge. Summarize

Series B round led by Spark Capital values ​​5-year-old Abridge at $200 million, used by 5,000 doctors. But it competes with Nuance, which was bought by Microsoft for $18.8 billion and is used by five lakh doctors.

S Since he was a pediatrician-in-training, Alistair Erskine dreaded the process of writing down all the tiny details of each patient visit required to satisfy various medical record, legal and billing requirements. “Documentation has been the bane of our existence since I went to medical school,” said Erskine, who is now chief information and digital officer at Emory Healthcare.

There have been some advancements throughout his career, such as dictation software where he could speak his notes into a microphone and receive a typed transcription. But they also had to remember to dictate punctuation marks like “comma, period, next line” to ensure accuracy.

But now, he’s using an app from AI-powered medical scribe startup Abridge that takes everything he says while talking to his patients and edits it into a readable note — saving him time and Headache is avoided. “It not only captures what I want to say, but it also captures anything that I either didn’t have time to write down in the note or that I’ve forgotten,” he explains. forbes, They signed a deal with Abridge in July to deliver the software to the thousands of doctors who work at Emory.

With Abridge’s app, there are no humans involved in the processing of these doctor-patient conversations – only machines. The key is large language models that use “transformers” – the T in viral chatgpt. Right now, doctors pull up the Abridge app on their phones and record the patient’s conversation. After a patient’s visit, a note is generated within seconds to minutes and doctors then see an option to “send” the note to the patient’s electronic health record.

The Pittsburgh-based company started with a free app that has been used by 500,000 patients since 2019 to record their doctor’s visit and generate a transcript with basic explanations of key terms. The goal, but a far more complex technical feat, was to create a version to help doctors speed up arduous medical record entry, said Shiv Rao, co-founder and CEO of Abridge. forbes,

Now, Abridge has announced a $30 million Series B led by Spark Capital, which has backed other large generative AI companies, like Anthropic’s $450 million Series C and Adept’s $350 million Series B. The funding is part of interest from investors and customers in using the machines in health care to reduce the administrative burden on doctors. “It doesn’t feel like a tailwind,” Rao said. “It feels like a whirlwind right now.”

The round, which closed in May but was announced Thursday, values ​​Abridge at $200 million. The company has raised $62.5 million since its founding in 2018. Other investors in the round include Bessemer Venture Partners, CVS Health Ventures, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, Mayo Clinic and UC (University of California) Investments.

Compared to the mega-rounds that more focused generic AI startups have typically raised, Abridge’s funding and valuation are relatively low. But that puts Abridge at a similar valuation to one of its publicly traded peers. Augmedics, which also sells AI note-taking software to hospitals, went public in 2021 and had a market cap of about $190 million as of Wednesday’s close.

All the smaller companies building in this space have a common enemy: Nuance Communications, which Microsoft will buy for $18.8 billion in 2022 and whose more rudimentary dictation software is already used by half a million doctors. But while its prevalence in dictation software has given Nuance an edge over its competitors, it recently announced fully automated medical note-taking technology that doesn’t require a human in the loop to check for accuracy . In other words, the race to dominate the market for AI medical scribes is still far from clear.

And with almost a million doctors in the US, it’s a huge market. In the hospital of the future, having a robot medical scribe to listen to patient exams will be a basic, expected function, said Sharon Hackness, a health care analyst at Gartner. “What I’m seeing among these vendors is that ambient scribe has become kind of a core capability,” she said. The winners, Hackness said, will be companies that build in more functions to make doctors’ lives easier, from auto-populating the correct billing codes to preparing imaging orders and prescriptions.

Rao said about 5,000 doctors are currently using Abridge, including doctors from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and the University of Kansas. Nuance vice president Kenn Harper said “thousands of physicians” are using the company’s fully automated scribe, called DAX Copilot, including University of Michigan Health West and North Carolina-based Atrium Health.

Key to Abridge’s bet against Nuance is Epic, one of the nation’s largest electronic health records companies, used by about 2,700 U.S. hospitals — and the companies are about to go head-to-head. In August, Epic announced a new program it’s calling “Partners and Buddies,” which gives companies a chance at a higher level of integration with Epic’s software — and a competitive leg up on the rest of the field. Is. For generative AI, Epic chose Nuance as its first “partner” and Abridge as its first “buddy” (the difference in surnames is that Nuance is a larger company and Abridge is a smaller startup), although Epic says it will More companies may be added in the future. Epic declined to comment on the financial terms of the partnership.

Thanks to the Epic partnership, Abridge will soon be available directly within Epic’s app, so doctors will no longer need to pull up the Abridge app. For doctors who work long hours and see dozens of patients, just opening one less app can help reduce their workload. Harper said Nuance already has several customers using DAX Copilot within Epic’s app.

The Epic relationship will be a key factor as Abridged looks to compete not only with Nuance but also with other startups, said Will Reed, general partner at Spark Capital. But there are other things that set Abridge apart, he said. One of the main functions of the tech stack is to reduce “hallucinations”, where large language models insert things that seem real but are actually made up. Abridge has an important “auditability” function, he said, that lets you “track things in the notes where they naturally occurred in the conversation.” For example, you can click on a word like “diabetes” and Abridge will show the transcript and offer playback of the recording wherever the word was mentioned. According to Harper, Nuance offers transcription but not recording playback.

This transparency feature will be critical in helping Abridge assure doctors that its models are not just talk. This will be increasingly important in a future world where Abridge’s transcript will serve as the basis for all subsequent doctor decisions, Reed said. “We have a theory that medical notes explain a lot of what happens within health care,” he said. “On top of coding and billing and much better clinical decisions.”

Alistair Erskine, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Emory Healthcare. Emory Healthcare

A Bridge’s fastest growth to date has been at Georgia-based Emory Healthcare, a $5 billion hospital system (2022 revenue). Nearly 500 of its doctors are already using Abridge, after Emory Healthcare signed a deal in July, which has helped them halve the average time they spend on patient notes (about five hours).

Erskine said Emory doctors are “banging down my door” to get next in line. Despite the demand, Erskine said the hospital is intentionally introducing the technology slowly so it can collect the detailed survey data it hopes to eventually publish. Erskine hopes to have 1,000 users by December and 2,000 to 3,000 users by next July.

“I thought of Abridge as a Goldilocks company,” Erskine said. He didn’t want to work with a very large AI company that didn’t tailor its products to the needs of his systems, or a very small company that wouldn’t be able to create new products. He said the price of Abridge’s product was significantly cheaper than the more than $10 million it cost Emory’s 3,450 doctors to use Nuance, but he declined to provide details.

Additionally, Erskine was able to obtain licensing for everyone in the health system – not just on a per capita basis, as he said Nuance had proposed. Erskine says the greatest use so far has been in primary care, urology, orthopedics and, to his surprise, palliative care, the doctors who care for people at the end of their lives. A doctor of that specialty told her that he liked Abridge because “she does not have to relive the tragic story of what she is experiencing for hours with a dying person.” [patient and their] Family.” when the trip was later documented.

“It’s great for doctors, but it will be even better for nurses and social workers and people who may never have access to this kind of technology,” Erskine said. Rao confirmed that Abridge also plans to create tools for employees in addition to physicians in the future, which Nuance is also working on.

Moving forward, Erskine is interested to see how Abridge’s technology will work in the emergency room – a stressful environment where doctors are often moving from room to room. Rao says Abridge has a new function that allows users to “pause” conversations and return to them, which could be helpful for ERs.

The company is also working on different languages. There is currently general availability of Spanish, meaning the doctor or patient can speak in Spanish during the exam and it will generate a note in English. Rao says Abridge is working on about 50 languages ​​and some early adopters like Emory are testing them.

As automated note-taking eventually becomes something that doctors take for granted, a long-term question for companies like Abridge is whether electronic health record companies like Epic will continue to partner or whether they will build their own systems in-house. Gartner’s Hackness points to Oracle Health (formerly Cerner), which is integrating generative AI into a digital assistant that could potentially compete with third-party developers like Abridge and Nuance.

But at least for now, it looks like Epic is taking the partnership route. “Our current strategy is not to develop native environment capabilities at Epic,” said Alan Hutchison, Epic’s vice president. During this time Rao told forbes Abridge is currently looking for office space in Madison, Wisconsin, to allow their team to work more closely with the medical records giant.

Now that its doctor-centric technology is growing, Abridge wants to bring its more sophisticated technology to patients as well. The company is testing a function that takes a doctor’s note and creates a patient version at a fifth-grade reading level. It will be more detailed than the simple explainers patients find in the current app, and will also be able to be translated into different languages. The hope is that eventually customers like Emory “will be able to demonstrate that this improves health literacy,” Rao said.

“And ultimately, the long game,” he said, “is that it actually improves outcomes.”

