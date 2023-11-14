This startup is leveraging e-waste from India's EV revolution

Launched in 2013, Indian startup RecycleKaro used to destroy electronic waste. It has since developed processes to extract cobalt, nickel and manganese from lithium-ion batteries. According to managing director Rajesh Gupta, the company plans to take advantage of the boom in electric vehicles and the resulting battery wastage through its upcoming 6.9-hectare facility, which will extract nickel from scrap lithium-ion batteries.

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

How much are you able to recycle in this largely informal e-waste recycling market?

Only 30% of this market is organized. We still do not have a proper mechanism to collect e-waste from Indian households.

From 2015 RecycleKaro started extracting metal from electronic waste. In 2019, we set up a small pilot plant and produced 5 metric tons of cobalt sulphate per month. When companies like Tata Chemicals started buying our product, we built a commercial plant – the largest in India for recycling lithium ion batteries, where we process 180 metric tonnes every month.

What happens once these metals are removed?

In India, we do not have manufacturers of precursor metal, which is used in manufacturing batteries. Instead, the extracted metal goes to secondary applications. The cobalt will go into the pigment industry or veterinary products such as veterinary food. Lithium goes into high value lubricant manufacturing and has found a large market.

The Indian market was only importing lithium, but since we have started producing it, the import market has been affected to some extent. We have been selling lithium for more than a year.

What is the biggest challenge you face in the market?

We do not have these natural resources in India. We rely on recycled materials. But our export policies allow China, Japan and South Korea to take all the “black mass” from India. When you crush a lithium ion battery into powder you get a black mass. These countries process it and sell it back to us, and we pay customs duty.

The government has assured us that it will stop soon. India consumes 200 MT of lithium carbonate every month – of which, currently, we are able to process only 50 MT. If we stop raw metal going out of the country, we will be able to produce more.

Source: restofworld.org