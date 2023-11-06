This startup hopes its nanomaterial fuel tanks will start the hydrogen revolution

H2MOF believes that nanomaterials designed to draw and retain hydrogen at low pressures, like a water-absorbing sponge, are a cheaper, more efficient way to store and move the fuel.

By Alan Ohsman, Forbes Staff

Hydrogen is a promising form of carbon-free energy, but moving and storing the superlight element is expensive and energy-intensive. So in 2022 a California startup founded by two leading chemists, including a Nobel laureate, is designing a new type of tank made of nanomaterials that aims to be cheaper and safer than any currently in use – And also have to have more hydrogen.

Irvine, California-based H2MOF expects to sell its next-generation hydrogen tanks to heavy-duty vehicle makers with plans to offer zero-emission fuel cell vehicles sometime after 2024. It argues that in addition to holding fuel inside vehicles, these tanks will also provide a better way to ship fuel by truck or train as truckmakers move toward using hydrogen to power carbon-free fleets.

Instead of pumping highly compressed or liquefied hydrogen into a conventional tank, H2MOF is designing a tank that keeps the energy-rich fuel in a solid state, absorbing it into a specially engineered nanomaterial. The approach is based on the research of its two co-founders and scientific advisors: Omar Yahagi, professor of chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley, and Sir Fraser Stoddart, winner of the 2016 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

“We have not had any success in hydrogen storage due to the extremely challenging properties of the hydrogen molecule,” said CEO and co-founder Samir Taha. forbes From Dubai. “Professors Stoddart and Yaghi believe that we need to dig deeper into the problem and design new materials with atomic precision to find the right solution because traditional techniques will not work.”

metal-organic framework materials

The company hopes to be the first to commercialize atomically designed metal-organic framework, or MOF, materials for hydrogen storage, but it is not alone in pioneering the technology. Scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory recently published research on an aluminum-based MOF they created to hold hydrogen. Science, (MOF is also the inspiration for the startup’s name, a mashup referencing the acronym and hydrogen.)

“We have not had any success in storing hydrogen because of the extremely challenging properties of the hydrogen molecule.”

“Think of it as a novel combination of organic materials with some metal atoms,” Taha said. “A crystal structure at the nanoscale – the extremely small scale.”

H2MOF is testing prototypes made of crystal-like materials designed to pull and hold hydrogen atoms like a sponge absorbing water. And unlike the carbon fiber-wrapped tanks used in Toyota’s Mirai fuel cell sedan, which hold hydrogen at 10,000 pounds per square inch — the pressure level that the “jaws of life” device would use to bite off car doors. H2MOF intends to exert less pressure on its tank than 300 pounds per square inch.

Storing more fuel at lower pressure means much lower costs. Taha estimates that, for example, switching from high-pressure tanks to its technology could save $12,000 annually in energy expenses to operate a fuel cell transit bus. And in the case of a car like Toyota, H2MOF’s technology could potentially double its 350-mile range per refueling by packing more hydrogen without increasing weight.

Sir James Fraser Stoddart, left, receives the Nobel Prize in Chemistry from King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden in 2016. He is one of the co-founders and scientific advisors of H2MOF.

AFP via Getty Images

Hydrogen is used heavily in oil refining, fertilizer production, and the chemical industry, but most use steam to extract the element from natural gas, emitting carbon dioxide in the process. Making CO2-free hydrogen with electrolyzers – such as those sold by Plug Power and Cummins’ Accelera unit – is becoming more widely available, while other startups are trying to pull it from the ocean (aquatic) or even Planning to drill for this (Koloma). But unless there are startups like H2MOF or Verne, a forbes While the 30 Under 30 alum, who is also working on new types of tanks, may find better ways to move hydrogen around or use it in vehicles, its ability to replace climate-warming fossil fuels will be limited.

Right now, hydrogen is pumped through pipelines in Texas and California, but they must be made of materials that can withstand the abrasion and cracking caused by “slippery” hydrogen. Liquefying it is an easy way to transport fuel, but storing it under high pressure is also more energy-intensive.

“We won’t be able to build pipelines to all locations and distances all the time,” Taha said, so currently the industry is looking at big trucks with huge tanks — which are very expensive and very difficult to pressurize or create liquid hydrogen. More energy is wasted.” , “Once you start turning[hydrogen]into a real business and find out you’re going to waste 30% of the energy, those businesses will shut down.”

H2MOF thinks its solid-state hydrogen tanks will be able to hold much more elemental fuel at a fraction of the pressure of current carbon-fiber tanks.

H2MOF

The Biden administration has provided unprecedented funding and support for clean hydrogen, last month announcing $7 billion for a network of hubs across the US to scale up its production and use. The Treasury Department is expected to announce guidelines for a generous new production tax credit of up to $3 per kilogram for hydrogen produced without CO2 or in which the carbon is stored.

H2MOF has not yet applied for any US grants for its hydrogen-related research. It is a subsidiary of venture firm Revonance Technologies International, of which Taha is also executive chairman. Revonance is backed by private sources in Dubai and has invested “double digit” millions of dollars in H2MOF research, he said. Taha, who has a PhD in electrical engineering, also runs Atoko, another Revonance subsidiary, which is creating nanomaterials to absorb CO2 from ambient air and industrial emissions.

“Hydrogen storage and transportation remains the real technical hurdle,” he said. “If we can contribute to the storage and transportation issue, it will unlock real demand and it will unlock real adoption of hydrogen.”

More from Forbes

More from Forbes: US Energy Secretary says hydrogen is our best option to decarbonize heavy industry. By Alan Ohsman. ForbesUS. more than. Boosting Clean Energy With $50 Billion ‘Hydrogen Hub’ Plan By Alan Ohsman More from Forbes Bill Gates Is Backing A Secret Startup Drilling For Unlimited Clean Energy By Alan Ohsman

Source: www.forbes.com