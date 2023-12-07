This start-up can convert your petrol car into an EV in just 8 hours

Using a method that can fit batteries in 42 mainstream car models, start-up e-Revolt believes it can reduce the conversion time from months to one day.

The cost of a brand new electric car is often cited as one of the primary turning points for car owners who want to choose a greener, more sustainable option.

But what if instead of taking the risk and trying for a new electric vehicle (EV), you could keep your existing car and still buy a green car?

Converting fossil fuel consuming vehicles to battery powered vehicles is not a new concept, this principle is also applied to old cars to make them suitable for use in the modern, eco-conscious era.

However, the process can be difficult, as existing companies take anywhere from two weeks to six months to perform the necessary work on an internal combustion engine (ICE) car.

With a new workflow and battery design, a Germany-based start-up now believes it can reduce customer wait times to at least eight hours.

What’s more, it can convert 42 different models from major carmakers – including the Volkswagen Golf and Polo, Audi A3 and Seat Leon – with a one-size-fits-all kit.

This may sound too good to be true to many, but the way e-Revolt has approached the transformation process from the start has arguably set it on a different trajectory from other companies in the sector that are moving forward. Wanting to grow.

“It’s a production. That means you have to think about how you can do it quickly and easily, etc. But that only works if you have a lot of volume, because you’ve already got a lot of work and Money has to be invested to develop all this,” Rolf Behling, managing director and head of technology at e-Revolt, told Euronews Next.

“Later, you can save time and money. But this is the difference: you must have a serious solution”.

need for Speed

So, how does it work and why is the turnaround time so short compared to existing solutions?

“We take out the combustion engine and we have a frame that uses old points from the engine,” explains Timo Walden, e-Revolt’s project manager and one of the company’s first investors.

“And so we can just replace the engine with new frames and components easily. And that’s why we’re much faster than individual solutions. So, the frame is a big part of our sustainability here”.

The company says it usually takes about a day to complete the process, which involves removing the old engine block from the car and replacing its patented battery technology and engine frame, as well as full digitalization of the vehicle.

Costing between €12,000 and €15,000 to complete the task, the price point may provide some reassurance to many consumers who cannot currently stretch their budget to purchase a new EV.

While speed is important to make the conversion process scalable, being able to optimize production is key for e-Revolt.

While the current set-up is tailored to accommodate a bank of models by specific car brands, the team says it will be able to go back to the drawing board for customers wishing to recreate a completely different vehicle. Can meet the challenge.

“There’s no single solution that means it works for specific vehicles or groups of vehicles. And if you have a new vehicle, you have to think again ‘What do we have to change?’” former Software Behling Said the engineer.

But why bother replacing an old car in the first place and are people accepting the idea of ​​extending the life of their existing car?

“I would say 95 percent of people are very positive about it. They talk to us and say: ‘Okay, this is great. This is a good idea. You don’t need new resources. You can reuse them.’ Can be used.’ People are saying, ‘Yeah, great. It’s probably good enough to have as a second car,’ or something like that,” Behling said.

The paying public may see common sense in reusing and updating a car, but the other potential sticking point is the automotive companies themselves, many of which are focused on designing and producing a wide range of EV models for the market. Is giving.

supporting the circular economy

How do they react to hearing that original, in-house designed engines and components are being taken out of their cars in favor of parts from another company?

“They think the idea is great,” Behling said. “It depends on who you’re talking to. If you’re talking to sales people, they don’t like it because they want a new idea.” Want to sell the car.”

“But if you talk to car manufacturers, they like the idea because they say, of course, the circular economy is a very important issue for them”.

As the world grapples with the effects of the climate crisis, being seen as part of the solution to polluting combustion cars is also a powerful motivator for car manufacturers.

“I think there is a way we can work together in the future because companies know that the real solution is not to throw away the car every time,” Walden told Euronews Next.

“So, the car has to be sustainable; not just to target sustainability but to be truly sustainable, that you use the car in a circular economy and upgrade it in the future with a new battery or similar”.

Extending the life cycles of vehicles in a sustainable manner and with the circular economy in mind gives SMEs like e-Revolt the mobility to adapt that most large car manufacturers do not have.

Current battery life gives cars converted by e-Revolt an estimated range of 250 to 300 km on a single charge, but development is ongoing to improve this performance.

“It’s a positive thing [about e-Revolt] Because our cars or our solutions are modular. So, for example, if there are better batteries someday, we don’t need time for normal OEM. [original equipment manufacturer] To get this new battery in the car – two or three years or more is required. We can say, ‘Okay, if you want to replace it, we can change it to a new battery.’ So everything, every component can be turned into a different component,” Walden said.

Source: www.euronews.com