This solar-powered electric houseboat from China can be your home on water

There’s something inherently fun about the idea of ​​a solar-powered electric houseboat. Living on water and never paying for fuel sounds like a dream to many people. But will anyone be able to turn it into reality by purchasing a sight-unseen houseboat from China?

I’ve found a lot of fun and weird EVs for this very strange Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week column, but electric houseboats have always been the most unique.

However this time, the houseboat actually looks like something you can live in imaginatively.

Encased largely by glass walls, the houseboat helps avoid that claustrophobic feeling and gives you an unobstructed view of the water… or of the trash cans on the dock that you spend most of your time tied to.

The main living space appears to be a combined living room and kitchen.

There is a beautiful looking veranda outside the living room which can also serve as a swimming deck. There is a small verandah off the bedroom at the opposite end of the boat.

The thing I’m most interested in is the electrical system, but the Alibaba page doesn’t give us much information there. We know that an electric outboard powers the houseboat, although we have no details about the model or power of the motor.

There is also little information about the battery bank, although it is probably a series of SLA batteries that act as a static ballast.

Then there’s that solar panel array on top. Again, there is disappointingly little information about the power of the panel array, although it looks quite large and thus likely enough to provide all the necessary power to meet daily needs on the boat.

These types of vessels generally do not travel for very long periods or cover large distances, so panels may be fine for short trips down a lake or river. But if you want to go on longer excursions, you’ll need to stop and charge along the way.

There is one detail that seems a little strange. The boat’s length is listed as 40 inches (1 m). I hope this is a typo error and it means 40 feet (12 m). If not, the price of US$130,000 makes this houseboat seriously expensive per square foot.

Although I have actually purchased an electric boat from China before, I’m definitely not taking a risk on it. And I don’t recommend anyone else to try it. It’s fun to explore the weird and interesting electric vehicles littered across Alibaba’s site, but let’s not delude ourselves into thinking that this beautiful houseboat rendering would actually look like this on a trailer at our doorstep.

Instead, let’s keep your feet dry while enjoying it from the comfort of your screen!

