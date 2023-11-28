November 28, 2023
This Solana Memecoin Jumps 12% After Listing on Major Crypto Exchange


TL;DR

  • Global cryptocurrency market capitalization has stabilized at around $1.47 trillion with minimal volatility, but Solana-based memecoin BONK stands with a 12% rise after joining KuCoin exchange as BONK/USDT trading pair Has happened.
  • BONK has experienced significant growth, with its value increasing by over 650% in the past month, outperforming other assets in the crypto industry.
  • Factors contributing to BONK’s surge include a generally bullish crypto market in early November and its association with Solana (SOL), which itself saw a notable rise to almost $70, indicating substantial gains over the month. .

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization has consolidated to around $1.47 trillion (according to data from CoinGecko), with most digital assets recording little or no volatility on a 24-hour basis. However, one token bucked the current trend, and its name is BONK.

Solana-based Memecoin is up more than 12% on a daily basis following an announcement coming from cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin. The latter revealed on X (Twitter) that the trading pair BONK/USDT is now available to clients.

BONK has been one of the best performing assets in the crypto industry recently, with its valuation increasing by over 650% in the past month.

bonk price
BONK price, source: CoinGecko

One reason behind its rise could be the overall bullish condition of the market during the first half of November. Recall that Bitcoin reached a yearly high of $38,000 following rumors that a spot BTC ETF could soon go live in the United States.

Another factor playing a role in BONK’s surge could be its correlation to Solana (SOL). The latter rose to almost $70 (a price last seen in spring 2022), outpacing the gains recorded by BTC and ETH. Despite the continued decline, SOL is still up 75% on a monthly basis.

