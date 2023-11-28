This Solana Memecoin Jumps 12% After Listing on Major Crypto Exchange

TL;DR

Global cryptocurrency market capitalization has stabilized at around $1.47 trillion with minimal volatility, but Solana-based memecoin BONK stands with a 12% rise after joining KuCoin exchange as BONK/USDT trading pair Has happened.

BONK has experienced significant growth, with its value increasing by over 650% in the past month, outperforming other assets in the crypto industry.

Factors contributing to BONK’s surge include a generally bullish crypto market in early November and its association with Solana (SOL), which itself saw a notable rise to almost $70, indicating substantial gains over the month. .

📢 New List@bonk_inu $BONK gets listed on #kucoin, 💎Pair: BONK/USDT

💎Deposit: Now Open (Network: SOL)

💎Trading: November 28, 2023 at 10:00 (UTC) – KuCoin (@kucoincom) 28 November 2023

BONK has been one of the best performing assets in the crypto industry recently, with its valuation increasing by over 650% in the past month.

One reason behind its rise could be the overall bullish condition of the market during the first half of November. Recall that Bitcoin reached a yearly high of $38,000 following rumors that a spot BTC ETF could soon go live in the United States.

Another factor playing a role in BONK’s surge could be its correlation to Solana (SOL). The latter rose to almost $70 (a price last seen in spring 2022), outpacing the gains recorded by BTC and ETH. Despite the continued decline, SOL is still up 75% on a monthly basis.

source: cryptopotato.com