This Software Entrepreneur’s Mission: Helping People Fix Brain Health One Patient at a Time

Andrew Amigo has made it his mission to help people build healthy brains. As the founder of The Accomplished Brain Software, he has developed a program that helps people cope with traumatic brain injuries, stroke, autoimmune disease, Parkinson’s, hearing and movement disorders and other conditions that affect brain health. Areas damaged by accidents can be strengthened. have been weakened by illness, so they can restore healthy functioning.

Amigo, a neuroscience exercise specialist with an MS in Exercise Science, founded his Ft. The Lee, NJ-based holistic health company saw 22 years ago that there were opportunities to fill gaps in the way patients were treated. “I looked at the medical model: Is there a way we can add or complement the model that already exists?” He remembers.

has developed an app that aims to help people suffering from brain injuries and neurological disorders strengthen areas of weakness and achieve healthy functioning. The Accomplished Brain

Spending the first six years of his practice on soft-tissue injuries, he gradually began taking patients who had musculoskeletal injuries, such as concussions, and helping them recover from the procedure. Fallen in love. He found that he was inclined towards cases where the need was greatest. “Working with them is really about helping them improve their quality of life,” Amigo says. “That’s what made me fall in love. It inspired me to give it everything I had.”

Using brain training, nutrition, and supplements, he works with his clients to create balance in their brain and nervous system. He has focused his efforts since 2015 on the creation of the self-funded Accomplished Brain Software, an app compatible with Apple iOS and Google Android, which enables practitioners and trainers to offer customized brain exercise programs to their clients . The Accomplished Brain currently includes nine brain exercise programs covering 34 brain activities, including three programs in augmented reality and four programs in virtual reality.

The Accomplished Brain leases its software to sports teams and hospitals, with clients such as University of North Carolina Athletics. With about 40 clinics using the software, he also offers courses to teach physicians how to deploy it. Amigo runs a small company, relying on a team of about six freelance software developers based in Colombia to help create the program.

“I’ve dedicated myself to gaining a deeper understanding of neuroscience and how everything connects together,” says Amigo. “So, from a more functional neuroscience perspective, I’m looking at all these matters. Very grateful to work one on one, to be able to help a client, take a lot of my ideas and put them into practice and enhance and refine the software and bring all that value to the clinics. Share with.”

Coming up with strategies that bring results is a big part of their clinical work. “Working with the brain is like playing chess,” he says. “The smallest steps can make the biggest difference. You have to think from a strategic perspective: What do I do? How do brain areas connect to other areas? How does the system tire? You have to see the pattern.”

Amigo’s clinical work often inspires ideas for continually evolving software. “I find ideas in rehab,” he says. He has his wife, Luz, who is a speech language pathologist therapist, and stepdaughter Camila, who recently graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in physical therapy. There are also opportunities to interact with.

With the software well-developed, Amigo is moving forward, doing one-on-one outreach at more clinics to spread the word about The Accomplished Brain. “Our goal is to teach the concepts and neuroscience along with how to use the software,” he says.

Another part of his job is to keep track of new developments in the area. He was recently part of the inaugural class of the Johns Hopkins University Medical Vestibular Course.

It’s a labor of love – based on healing the brain and growing a healthy entrepreneurial company – and it takes time. “Patience is your best friend—staying the course,” he says. “That doesn’t mean you won’t have challenges. What matters is how you move forward from them.”

