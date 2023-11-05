This ‘smart’ whale buys ETH again – could a price surge be ahead?

Over the past week, Ethereum (ETH) has attracted the attention of many investors as it slowly approached the $1900 price area. Similar to many assets riding on the Bitcoin-fueled market rally, ETH, also known as Ether, has gained 5.85% over the past seven days, bringing its total price increase to 15.17% over the past four weeks.

Interestingly, recent whale movement has added more speculation around ETH, suggesting that the largest altcoin may soon rise in price.

‘Smart’ whales bought $15.94 million of Ether – what could they know?

In a Sunday post on .

This transaction has attracted a lot of attention due to the past history of this Ether investor. Popularly known as the “smart” whale, Lukonchain noted that “0xb15” has made 8 ETH transactions since February 12, recording a win rate of 87.5% and a total profit of $13 million.

Notably, this smart whale is known to buy low and sell high. Most recently, he deposited 24,495 ETH ($45 million) on Binance on November 2 shortly after purchasing 24,548 ETH, worth $39.8 million, resulting in a profit margin of approximately $5.47 million.

Following the purchase made by “0xb15” on Sunday, many traders are on high alert as it indicates that whales are anticipating a continued rise in the price of Ether over the next few days.

Looking at the daily chart of Ether, the altcoin is set to break the $1900 price zone if the buying pressure continues. However, investors should note that the coin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is now at 71.43, indicating that it is now in the overbought zone and may experience a trend reversal.

ETH market records largest CEX weekly outflow since August

In other news, centralized exchanges (CEX) have recorded an outflow of $210 million worth of Ether over the past seven days, according to data from IntotheBlock. This is the largest weekly outflow of altcoins from CEX since August.

This data only reflects the strong bullish sentiment around the ETH market, as the reduction in supply of the token on exchanges reflects an increase in buying activity by investors.

At the time of writing, Ether is trading at $1890.95, up 2.61% in the last day. However, the daily trading volume of the token has decreased to 11.485 and it is valued at $6.02 billion. With a market cap of $227.4 billion, Ethereum remains the second largest cryptocurrency in the world.

ETH is trading at $1,896.73 on the daily chart. Source: ETHUSDT chart on tradingview.com

