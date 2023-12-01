This small French company wants to create an open alternative to Kindle and Kobo. techcrunch

For the past decade, three companies have been building complete e-book ecosystems with devices, apps, and digital bookstores working seamlessly together — Amazon, Rakuten, and a little company called Vivalio.

While Amazon’s Kindle is the clear leader and Rakuten’s Kobo is the obvious challenger, Vivalio is creating an open European alternative to these two tech giants. And it proves that as long as you have a different strategy with different goals, you can compete with tech giants with a team of 35 people.

Vivalio was incorporated in 2011, just a year after Kobo released its first e-book reader. At first, Vivalio was a side project of Desitre, a bookstore chain in the Lyon region. Like Barnes & Noble in the US, Desitre also wanted to start selling e-books so that it can meet all your reading needs.

But Vivalio chose a different path because it quickly decided it wanted to build a bookstore-agnostic e-book platform. Cultura, one of France’s largest booksellers, became a shareholder.

“The idea was to create a European alliance – well, first French, but now we are trying to make it European – an alliance of companies, booksellers and retailers of cultural goods with similar interests, a French and then European solution Around 2000, David Dupre, Vivalio’s CEO, told me.

Converting bookshops into e-book sellers

Bookstores existed long before Amazon was founded. But Amazon didn’t partner with existing bookstores to deliver books to your home. While Amazon has managed to capture a large market share of book sales, bookstores still exist.

In some countries, including many European countries, fixed book prices have also helped independent bookstores stay in business. This is why the book industry in Europe is still a highly fragmented industry, with large e-commerce retailers, large chain bookstores and independent shops.

From the beginning, Vivalio bet that the book industry would remain fragmented—creating another Amazon would not be a winning move. Vivalio signed some partnerships with small and large chain bookstores so that it could run its e-book stores for them.

In France, in addition to Desitre and Cultura, Vivalio has also partnered with Desitre’s subsidiary Furet du Nord and Leclerc. Vivalio is also working with leading chain bookstores, Standard Bokendale/Club and Casa del Libro in Belgium and Spain respectively. So if you purchased an e-book on one of those websites, Vivlio handled that transaction on behalf of those retailers.

“The core principle of the Vivalio model, which really differentiates us from Kobo, for example, which has a partnership with FNAC, is that we guarantee our partners two things. First, the customer remains their customer. This means that the customer account is a bookseller customer account, not a Vivalio customer account,” Dupre said.

“Second, a very large portion of the sales generated by the Vivalio ecosystem go to booksellers. In other words, we leave most of the margin to the reseller. , , “This is a contractual, legal and operational promise.”

User friendly e-books

While Vivalio takes only a small cut of each e-book sale, it still represents the majority of the company’s revenue. But selling e-books is one thing. After this you will have to tell how to read these e-books.

The French company quickly realized it needed to sell its own e-book readers so buyers could download and read their books on a dedicated device. Once again, rather than designing an e-book reader from scratch, Vivalio partnered with an existing manufacturer, PocketBook – more on that later.

Selling e-books is also a technical challenge for the company. The dominant file format for e-books is called epub – even recent Kindle devices now support epub books. So naturally Vivlio is selling ePUB files.

But book publishers often require a protection method (DRM) to ensure that e-books do not appear on the Internet just days after their official release. While Amazon, Rakuten, Apple, and Google have all designed their own DRM layers, most third-party e-book sellers rely on Adobe’s DRM system.

But Adobe’s DRM hasn’t evolved in years. It’s ugly, hostile to the end user and Adobe takes a cut on every transaction. “It literally almost ruined the company [Adobe’s DRM] Since we were having big problems. This accounts for 80% of our customer support requests,” Dupre said.

Vivalio contributed to Readium LCP, an open-source DRM solution that does not require an Adobe account (or any third-party account). Many companies and public institutions have adopted LCP in recent years. Adobe’s DRM is still the leading security system, but this technological move contributes to the open ecosystem philosophy behind Vivlio.

Adding e-book readers to the ecosystem

Vivlio has partnered with PocketBook for its e-book readers. But these devices aren’t just rebranded pocketbook devices, as the company adds a software layer to make them work with the entire Vivalio ecosystem. For example, you can log into your Bookstore account directly on your Vivlio e-reader. All your purchases are automatically synchronized with your device and Vivilio’s cloud storage.

Vivlio currently has three e-book readers in its product lineup. The entry-level Vivalio Lite is an e-reader with a six-inch display and color-adjustable front light. The upgraded version of that reader is the Vivalio Lite HD. And there’s a larger e-reader called the Vivalio InkPad 4. It has a 7.8 inch display.

I’ve been testing the Vivalio Lite HD for the past few weeks, and it’s exactly what you’d expect from an e-reader in 2023. With a 300 dpi screen, text is sharp and highly readable. The battery lasts for several weeks, even when you use the front light. It has a USB-C port for charging, built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, and plenty of customization options for the interface, gestures, and typography.

Also worth noting are the small physical buttons on the bottom of the device – physical buttons are uncommon with e-readers these days. Overall, this is a great little reading device that you can take with you everywhere.

There are other features too, like a web browser, calendar and some simple games like solitaire. But in the smartphone age, e-readers are good for one thing – reading. If you’re a keen reader and don’t want to carry a pile of books with you on your next vacation, this tool works very well.

a neutral player

Vivalio positions itself as a neutral player in the e-book industry. While Kaltura is now the main shareholder, it still has a handful of minority shareholders from the industry. For example, Divibib is a recent addition to Vivlio’s capitalization table.

Divibib is not a bookstore, it is a company that works together with public libraries in Germany. As you might have guessed, you can use the Vivalio e-reader to borrow books from German libraries. Once again, this is because digital borrowing is another form of e-book reading.

“The company is not going to integrate into any conglomerate. The idea is to create a coalition of European partners. The capital has also been structured in a similar manner. It’s not open to everyone, but when we have major partners, there may be discussions about adding them as shareholders,” Dupre said.

Vivalio is well aware that it will never be as big as Amazon or Rakuten. But the company estimates that it has hundreds of thousands of active users. That’s not a huge number, but only 35 people work for the company.

More importantly, there is a lot of room for growth. As people begin to look to e-books to supplement their reading habits, Vivalio offers multiple entry points into its ecosystem. This is an interesting business case that shows a differentiated situation.

Source: techcrunch.com