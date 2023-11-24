This small cap has gained 17% since listing, with analysts expecting a further rise of 36%

shares of Sai Silks They have been on an upward trend since their listing in September this year. HDFC Securities analysts believe the stock will rise further.

Sai Silks Analyst: Jai Gandhi HDFC Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a “buy” rating and a target price of ₹385. The target represents about 36% upside from the stock’s last closing price of ₹282.95.

Sai Silks Thesis: Established almost two decades ago, Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Limited has emerged as a leading player in the apparel retail sector especially in Southern India. Known for its wide offerings, the fashion major specializes in a diverse range of products including value fashion as well as ethnic apparel with a primary focus on sarees.

The brokerage highlighted that the company’s expansion strategy is very focused, as evidenced by its presence in 54 stores in just 12 southern districts. According to Gandhi, this focused approach underlines the company’s commitment to better unit economics.

The brokerage firm said the emphasis on strategic expansion within a specific geographic area allows for a more efficient and targeted operating model, potentially leading to better financial performance than the broader and more dispersed market approach adopted by other apparel companies. Contributes to.

Gandhi said the proceeds from the IPO, amounting to ₹566 crore, will be primarily directed towards expanding the more attractive VML format within the state of Tamil Nadu. The brokerage expects strong growth with compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for sales, EBITDA and net profit at 19%, 27% and 40% respectively during FY 2023-26.

Price Action: Share price of Sai Silks was trading 2.42% higher at ₹289.80 in the early hours of trading on Friday.

