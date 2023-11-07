This Shiba Inu metric is up almost 20,000%, is a Shiba rally coming?

TL;DR

Shiba Inu has seen a dramatic increase in its burn rate, with over 173 million tokens recently burned, which builds on last month’s burn of approximately 1.5 billion tokens.

The burn strategy aims to reduce the supply of SHIB to potentially increase its value, which coincides with the cryptocurrency’s recent price increase of 9% in two weeks and 15% in one month.

The development of layer-2 blockchain solution Shibarium could also have a positive impact on the price of SHIB, which recently surpassed 1.5 million blocks, signaling significant progress.

Shiba Inu’s Impressive Burn Rate

A large amount of tokens of the popular memecoin – Shiba Inu – are being removed from total circulation. According to data provided by Shiburn, the burning rate has increased by more than 19,000% in the last 24 hours. In short, over 173 million SHIB tokens were sent to addresses that no one could reach.

The Memecoin project also lost an important figure in October. As cryptopotato According to the report, approximately 1.5 billion tokens were destroyed in the last month. The record day was October 28, when more than 250 million SHIB were removed from circulation.

The goal of the burning program is to make SHIB more scarce and potentially more valuable over time. Thus, its successful implementation can be considered a bullish factor that can contribute to the price rally.

The asset has caught the recent green wave in the sector, rising 9% in the past two weeks and 15% on a monthly basis.

The shibarium is also worth a visit

Another element that could play a role in potential SHIB price growth is the advancement of layer-2 blockchain solution Shiberium. The network, which saw the light of day about two months ago, aims to improve the performance of Memecoin and has achieved several milestones over the past few weeks.

Recently, the total number of blocks on the network has exceeded 1.5 million. Those interested in learning more about Shiberium can do so by watching our video below:

