This robot lawn mower is so impressive that my neighbors come over to watch it mow and it's 30% off for Black Friday



Beth Mauder/ZDNET

What is a Black Friday deal?

Right now, you can save 30% off the Husqvarna Automower 430X. Give yourself or a loved one the gift of never having to worry about mowing the lawn again this holiday season.

Why is this deal ZDNET-recommended?

A robot that mows the lawn for you sounds like technology straight out of a 2000s sci-fi movie, but today it’s a very real thing. I’ve been testing the Husqvarna Automower 430X for the past year, and it still amazes me how every time I run the robot, my neighbors stand outside and watch it mow my grass without me lifting a finger. Are. Sometimes, I’ll even sit on my front porch, drink some lemonade, and admire the work I’m not doing. When I tell you the technology is incredible, I mean it.

ZDNET recommends

Husqvarna Automower 430X

The Husqvarna Automower 430X is a quiet, versatile, range-wire guided auto mower that can mow up to 0.8 acres.

To start with, my family lives on an acre of land that is mostly flat but has a slope in one spot, so the 430X’s ability to handle 0.8 acres of land and slopes up to 45% was perfect for me. The setup process took time; My husband and I decided to manually install the border and guide wire along our property. But if you’re willing to pay the $800 installation fee, a Husqvarna representative can help you with all of this, which I recommend doing if you have a large plot of land.

Also: 5 Best Electric Mowers

The guide wire can be placed above or below the ground, and since this was a temporary test model, I chose the former. The only problem with the above-ground wiring was that it would sometimes break while weeding, causing the robot lawn mower to stall until we wired the wire back together. If the 430X was going to be permanently incorporated into our house, I would bury the wire completely to prevent this from happening.

At first, I was skeptical of the Husqvarna Automower 430X, given how it navigated random paths compared to my husband’s more consistent riding lawn mower. However, upon returning, I always found that my entire lawn was neatly mowed. Last year we never had to mow our lawn by hand.

Also: Save time mowing your lawn with these riding mowers

The robot achieves this by using built-in GPS and boundary wires to understand where it is and where it still has to go. I set the 430X to mow for three consecutive evenings each week, keeping our yard looking great all season long. What’s more impressive is that the robot lawn mower is so quiet that I was able to run it all night without disturbing us or our neighbors.

The rubberized wheels give the robot enough grip to move around easily.

Beth Mauder/ZDNET

Maintenance of the Husqvarna Automower 430X is simple; You don’t have to worry about gas, oil, or anything else that a typical lawn mower guarantees. The 430X knows to dock itself when the battery reaches 20% and will resume mowing as soon as the battery is charged. On average, the robot mows for about two hours before recharging its batteries. Charging takes about an hour.

As far as blade maintenance goes, Husqvarna recommends changing blades every 4-6 weeks. With just a screwdriver, I was able to easily replace the blade in a matter of minutes.

Too: Best robot mower: smart hands-free lawn care

Overall, I am thoroughly impressed with the Husqvarna Automower 430X. It maintains a mowing schedule to keep my grass at the height I set, requires very little intervention, and saves me a lot of time and energy. If this is your first robotic lawn mower and are choosing the trenched boundary wire option to avoid accidentally breaking the cable by your weedeater, I highly recommend a paid installation service.

For $2,500, you’re spending the same amount of cash as you would for a nice riding mower, so if you’re someone who doesn’t like mowing, you don’t have time for it, or If you’re looking for an option to help your elderly parents/grandparents care for their yard, the 430X is worth the investment.

Source: www.zdnet.com