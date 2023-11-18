This prediction shows how long it will take for XRP price to cross $10

XRP is one of the few cryptos with impressive price action this year. The cryptocurrency has been in the public eye for the past few months, as traders eagerly wait for XRP to finally start a big rally. However, the crypto has been declining for the past few days amid the ongoing consolidation in the market. Price action shows that XRP is down 9% on the 7-day time frame and is currently trading at $0.59.

A recent price prediction by cryptocurrency exchange Changelly suggests that the value of XRP could reach the moon very soon. Its new price forecast says it could rise 1,700 times its current value this decade. This would cause the price of one unit of the token to rise from its current level of around $0.60 to more than $11 by 2030.

Changelly’s extremely optimistic predictions

XRP’s growth since 2020 has been mostly hindered due to the SEC’s lawsuit with Ripple, the technology company tied to the crypto asset. The situation changed recently in July 2023, and XRP is now in a position to step out of the shadow of this lawsuit.

Although the price chart of

According to Changelly’s XRP price prediction, crypto XRP points to a 63 greed on the fear-greed index. As a result, the exchange placed a monthly closing price of $0.8032, which is 33.87% higher than its current price.

The crypto exchange’s optimistic outlook extends far beyond the scope of its forecast for the current year. Changelly predicts that XRP could break its current all-time high of $3.84 by 2027.

The total crypto market cap is currently $1.3 trillion. Chart: tradingview.com

Assuming that the price appreciation trend continues, XRP could cross the $10 threshold by 2030, which would record an average and maximum price of $9.71 and $11.37, respectively. This represents a staggering 1,790% increase from its current price. Additionally, the company also estimates that XRP will reach an average price of $19.91 over the next two years and a maximum price of $23.46 by 2032.

How feasible is this launch?

At the moment, XRP is the only crypto with a clear regulatory status in the US. Changelly’s price prediction is obviously very bullish, but it is in line with the larger sentiment among crypto traders and analysts.

In the short term, most analysts expect the price of XRP to remain volatile, but trade in a range of $0.6 to $1 for the remainder of 2023. There have been very bullish predictions for larger time frames. Analyst ERGAG CRYPTO has set various targets for the price of XRP ranging from $5 to $27. From a technical perspective, the price of XRP has just entered the Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) zone, providing an opportunity to buy more XRP.

There is no guarantee that XRP will reach or even get close to $10, but Ripple’s progress with various financial institutions and payment providers promotes optimism about the future value of XRP over the next decade.

Featured image from Pixabay

source: www.newsbtc.com