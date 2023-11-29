Filipino entrepreneur and gamer Josh Glodoveza has been named in Forbes magazine’s 30 Under 30 list as one of the most influential figures in gaming for the year 2024.

In the list published on November 28, Glodoveza is described as “born and raised in Manila, Philippines” and “started in the gaming industry at the age of 13.” According to the outlet, the Pinoy gamer “soon became a talent manager at Adder, representing emerging Twitch streamers” including popular gamers like Sikkuno (with 4M followers on Twitch) and HanhenXrose (1.2M on Twitch) .

At the age of 18, Glodoveza rose to the position of VP for Talent at Fanjoy, where he secured an eight-figure exclusive streaming deal for one of his clients on YouTube, as well as partnerships with brands such as Mercedes-Benz and Puma. .

In 2023, Glodoveza co-founded her own talent management and software company, PANEL, at the age of 20.

screenshot/forbes.com

According to Forbes, he is one of 600 leaders from 20 different industries in North America who are “driving meaningful change through their entrepreneurship”.

The list is mostly made up of founders or co-founders of companies on top of content creators and artists. Notable names include model-entrepreneur Kendall Jenner, playwright Jordan E. Cooper, and rapper Alyssa “Latto” Stephens, among many others.

They were selected by a panel of expert judges that included MSNBC TV host Simone Sanders-Townsend, Winnie Harlow founder of Skins, musicians Swizz Beatz and Blue Detiger and GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke, to name a few.

screenshot/forbes.com

More than his concrete accomplishments, what makes Glodoza worthy of his recent recognition is his ability to break the traditional Filipino cycle of “go to college, get a degree, find a job, work for someone else, provide for your family.” His dedication to who he became. Addicted as a child.

His journey to forge his own path began when he got involved in gaming at the age of 12. This was in 2015, the same year Glodoveza and his mother left their home in Quezon City to live with his father in Qatar.

“My father was an OFW in Qatar and worked in the Middle East for almost my entire childhood, and my mother wanted the family to be reunited,” she recalled. Philstar L!fe.

“We went to Qatar for the first time to see if it was something we would like. I had no friends there and the heat was intense, I played a lot of video games and watched a lot of Twitch and YouTube. Definitely. “A big consumer of Internet culture,” he added.

What young Glodoveza thought was just a pastime turned into something life-changing when he started getting involved in gaming communities and volunteering as a moderator in various games and forums. A year later, he got his first big break in the gaming industry.

“When I was 13 years old, I got my first job as a stream coordinator for the US-based eSports organization Sentinels,” the Pinoy gamer recalled.

From there, the child, whom Glodoveza described as “constantly picked last” and “always felt like a misfit”, worked hard, defied the odds, and met individuals and mentors such as Who helped him make his way towards becoming his own boss.

After working for gaming companies like Sentinels, Gen.G, Adder, and FanJoy, Glodovza dropped out of college and created PANEL with his co-founder Andrew Franz.

As Chief Operating Officer and co-founder of Panel, Glodoveza works with “world-class talent from musicians to creators” as well as “the world’s biggest brands like Disney, Lego, Dunkin’, Chipotle and many others.” Have been. ,

His impact in the industry has been recognized not only by Forbes, but also by other outlets including Business Insider, where he was included in their list of “Rising Stars of the Maker Economy”; VidCon US, where he was a guest speaker along with other next generation leaders; and Adweek Magazine, which featured his campaign for NCAA athletes, which he produced under FanJoy.

Words can’t even begin to explain it… I was filled with so much gratitude when I read this this morning @business Insider They included me in their list of rising stars of the creator economy. TYSM. 🔗 Read more about my story and others here: pic.twitter.com/0ZGXuN5LC4 – Caru (@Caru) 28 December 2022

Balancing all these engagements and more with her role as co-founder of PANEL can, at times, be difficult for the Los Angeles-based entrepreneur. And for that, she has Franz to keep her “sane and grounded” as he “helps make difficult decisions together and keeps us on track with the vision we have.”

Yet, despite all he has been through and all that is yet to come, the Pinoy achiever credits his success to his mother.

“My mother was my biggest inspiration,” Glodoveza said. l!fe, “She always had plenty of side hustles to earn extra money and even had her own one-woman peanut butter company for a while.”

At the end of the day, Glodoveza wishes that her recognition in the Forbes 30 Under 30 will allow others to see that one’s future is not defined by anything other than ourselves.

He concluded, “I hope that my success can inspire many young Filipinos who think there is only one straight path to success. What you can do and achieve, no matter your age or where you are.” Where we come from, it shouldn’t be a factor.”

