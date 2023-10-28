This novel recyclable polymer could finally rid us of our plastic addiction

Billions of tons of single-use plastic go into landfills every year, and even the small percentage of plastic that is recycled can’t last forever. But our group of materials scientists has developed a new method for creating and breaking down polymers that allows plastics to be recycled more easily—one that doesn’t require you to carefully sort out all your recycling on trash day.

In the century since its conception, people have come to realize the enormous impacts – beneficial as well as harmful – that plastics have on human life and the environment. As a group of polymer scientists dedicated to finding sustainable solutions to real-world problems, we set out to tackle this issue by rethinking the way polymers are designed and creating plastics with recyclability.

Why use plastic after all?

Everyday items including milk jugs, grocery bags, takeout containers and even ropes are made from a class of polymers called polyolefins. About half of the plastics produced and disposed each year are made from polyolefins.

These polymers are used in plastics commonly labeled as HDPE, LLDPE, or PP or by their recycling codes #2, #4, and #5. These plastics are incredibly durable because the chemical bonds that make them up are extremely stable. But in a world set up for single-use consumption, this is no longer a design feature, but a design flaw.

Imagine if half the plastics used today could be recycled using twice as many processes as they do now. Although this would prevent recycling rates from reaching 100%, a jump from single digits – currently around 9% – to double digits would cause major damage to plastics produced, plastics deposited in the environment, and their ability to be recycled. reuse

Recycling Methods We Already Have

Even plastic that is brought to a recycling facility cannot be used again in the same way as it was used before – the recycling process degrades the material, therefore reducing its usefulness and value. It happens. Instead of making plastic cups that deteriorate every time they are recycled, manufacturers could potentially make plastic once, collect them, and reuse them.

Traditional recycling requires careful sorting of all collected materials, which can be difficult with so many different plastics. Here in the US, collection occurs primarily through single-stream recycling – everything from metal cans, glass bottles, cardboard boxes and plastic cups ends up in the same bin. Separating paper from metal doesn’t require complicated technology, but sorting polypropylene containers from polyethylene milk jugs is hard to do without the occasional mistake.

When two different plastics are mixed together during recycling, their useful properties are drastically reduced – to the extent that they become worthless.

But let’s say you can recycle one of these plastics in a different way so that it doesn’t contaminate the recycling stream. When we mixed polypropylene samples with the polymers we made, we were still able to depolymerize — or break down the material — and recover our building blocks without chemically affecting the polypropylene. This indicates that a contaminated waste stream can still regain its value, and the materials in it can be recycled mechanically or chemically.

The plastic we need – but more recyclable

In a study published in October 2023, our team developed a series of polymers with just two simple building blocks – a soft polymer and a rigid polymer – that mimic polyolefins but can also be chemically recycled.

Linking two different polymers together multiple times until they form a single, long molecule is called a multiblock polymer. By adjusting how much of each polymer type goes into the multiblock polymer, our team created a wide range of materials with properties spanning the polyolefin types. But making these multiblock polymers is easier said than done.

To join these hard and soft polymers, we adopted a technique previously used only on very small molecules. This method is improved over traditional methods of making polymers in a step-by-step fashion developed in the 1920s, where the reactive groups at the ends of the molecules needed to match exactly.

In our method, the reactive groups are now identical to each other, meaning we don’t have to worry about connecting the ends of each building block to form a polymer like the polyolefins we already use. Can compete with. Using the same strategy, applied by adding hydrogen in the opposite direction, we can disassemble polymers back into their building blocks and easily disassemble them to be reused.

With annual plastic use projected to nearly double by 2050, the complexity and volume of plastic recycling will only increase. This is an important consideration when designing new materials and products.

Using just two building blocks to make plastics, which have a huge variety of properties, can help significantly reduce and streamline the number of different plastics used to make the products we need. Instead of needing one plastic to make something flexible, another plastic to make something rigid, and a third, fourth, and fifth plastic for intermediate properties, we can control the behavior of plastics by simply changing the amount of each building block. can do.

Although we are still in the process of answering some of the big questions about these polymers, we believe this work is a step in the right direction toward more sustainable plastics.

We were able to create materials that mimic the properties of the plastics that the world depends on, and now we have our sights set on creating plastic structures that you can’t make with existing methods.

This article was originally published on The Conversation by Kathryn Harries and Emma Rattner at Colorado State University. Read the original article here.

Learn something new every day

Source: www.inverse.com