This Norwegian AI-powered startup has big plans for the meat industry

Robert Ekrem, CEO and co-founder of Norwegian startup Volur. Daniela De Lorenzo

A Norwegian startup is pioneering a transformative approach to the famously conservative meat industry, with data and AI-based technology able to improve decision making, optimize cutting and sorting, as well as deliver environmental benefits for that industry. Which accounts for 14.5% of global CO2 emissions. ,

Despite the widely recognized benefits of reducing meat consumption as a means of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving health, the meat industry is expected to nearly double by 2050, with this growth driven by increasing global demand for meat products. Because a large population wants access to them. This stuff.

According to Oslo-based AI-software startup Volur, Working closely with industry and improving its efficiency, delivering animals with products that can meet demand, is one of the best ways to reduce its emissions: “The value of the whole animal has the potential to increase, because Nowadays, 24% of meat is lost during the processing stages, says Robert Akrem, Volur’s CEO and co-founder, during a conversation at the startup’s headquarters in Oslo.

By combining deep technical and industry knowledge and avoiding using more animals than necessary, Volur Technology plans to maximize the use of animals for a low-margin industry.

Butcher cutting meat at food processing plant getty

AI technology to improve animal use

Volur was founded in 2019 after Robert Ekrem worked extensively in the food industry, noticing the deep complexity that comes with the millions of consequences that come with removing the bones from an animal’s carcass and producing meat products. Which can meet the demand of consumers.

“So far decisions are basically made using Excel and strong information,” said Ekrem, who believes that with technology capable of understanding all the complexities of the sector, it is possible to produce products according to demands, eliminating overproduction. Or avoid inefficiencies in delivering demand.

When meat processors receive animal carcasses into their facilities, they decide what products they want to get from the animals they receive, and the equipment being used is often not able to handle the animals efficiently.

The company has developed an AI-technology capable of analyzing supply and demand forecasting, animal characteristics, best cutting patterns, inventory levels and prices, so that daily production can be perfectly adapted to the required output.

The equipment can be programmed so that the carcasses are best cut according to their specifications and that reflect the inventory list of desired products: “While meat processors are producing 95 or 96 products in their make sheet, we are producing 100. plan to produce. % of them,” Ekrem said.

Volur is an AI platform for the entire meat industry Voloor

The products in the startup’s portfolio are both daily or long-term planning tools, where production plans are made based on annual production.

So far the startup is the first mover to enter this potential market: “None of the existing technology providers for the meat industry are taking into account the detailed information,” the CEO underlined.

By using Volur’s tools, Ekrem believes the industry can begin to avoid negative margins, a recurring issue for the sector with the lack of possibility to ensure meat offers match demand. Ultimately, when there is too much meat on the market, producers have to lower prices.

“We believe that by improving the balance between supply and demand, we should be able to produce the right products at the right time, improve the use of animals and hopefully not market products with negative margins. Must be pushed.” Ekrem argued.

Getting to Know the Meat Industry

Ekrem has worked in the sector long enough to know its reluctance towards change due to its entrenched and entrenched conservative ways: “So we are definitely adapting ourselves to the industry. And I think that’s important for us to be successful,” he said.

Volur has adapted to the way that the industry needs to download and print the information like a normal make-sheet, but just a little different. “This is probably the biggest change for some of them,” he said.

Their equipment may be best used for industrial production, ideally for companies with revenues ranging from $20 to $30 million, up to tens of billions.

Despite the industry desperately needing change, the meat business has been slow to jump on new innovation and technology, however, Akrem recognizes some early movers.

Volur’s clients include major companies such as Brazilian JBS – which is also currently investing in farmed meat and plant-based products, and French Coupral, which recently announced its collaboration with the software company this October. Is.

JBS is set to integrate Volur’s equipment into animal production operations at its US branch, while the French company is taking advantage of the technology for its pork production. Acrem also revealed that there are additional agreements on the horizon, underlining the company’s intention to expand its technology solutions to cover lamb and poultry production.

However, he outlined the intention to focus on cattle and pork because due to their volume, these two animal species have the most complexity which makes them the most impactful in terms of influencing production efficiency and waste reduction. .

Multiple pieces of raw meat being processed, packaged and shipped getty

sustainability and low emissions

It is not easy to gather investors in Europe to support startups as influential investor companies in the European continent mostly scrutinize new businesses from a rigorous sustainability perspective.

Currently, the European meat industry is facing increased scrutiny and backlash due to investigations influencing European agricultural policies to reduce the environmental footprint of the sector, in favor of maintaining ‘business as usual’ practices. lobbying interests have been exposed.

Instead investors in the US have seen the potential of what impact their technology could have on the region.

Ekrem explains that the impact from introducing its AI-technology into a $1.7 trillion industry aiming to reduce emissions across such a vast sector could be ‘immediate’: “If we are able to remove a few percentage points (of climate emissions) the impact is significant,” the CEO says, adding that five to six percentage points in the meat industry correspond to half the CO2 footprint from global commercial flying. Industry.

Increasing animal use could potentially reduce the number of animals needed to meet market demand, thus eliminating the need for vast inventories, a common industry practice that often results in products being marketed at negative margins. Is pushed.

This change could have a huge impact, reducing energy consumption for freezers and warehouses, allowing thousands of tonnes of meat to be stored at temperatures as low as minus 18 degrees Celsius.

A possible scenario for the meat industry

In Europe, current animal welfare legislation is in the process of being updated, where advice from the European Food Safety Authority calls for wider space access for animals, which would result in a reduction in the amount of animals raised per farmer. But this solution has worried many among farmer unions and food associations.

Ensuring that the 24% of meat now wasted can re-enter the food supply chain could ultimately lead meat producers to meet existing demand with fewer animals, potentially leading to stricter animal welfare regulations. Could pave the way for greater acceptance for.

Ultimately, the meat supply chain could see increased margins by reducing its expenses on animal feed and medical treatment.

But on the other hand, helping the industry maximize utilization could potentially lead to sustained profits and ultimately meet higher demand.