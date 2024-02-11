This NFT collection reached a new all-time high today

The Pudgy Penguin NFT collection reached an unprecedented peak today. Its floor price reached a new all-time high of 21.7 ETH.

This important milestone highlights the growing popularity of collectibles and growing investor confidence in the digital art and collectibles market

Pudgy Penguin NFT reaches all-time high

The popularity of the Pudgy Penguin NFT collection is increasing. With the current minimum price equal to $54,529, its market capitalization has seen a significant increase. In fact, it’s now worth an impressive $484,652,037.

Originating from a diverse range of 150 hand-crafted characters, these 8,888 unique NFTs have mesmerized the crypto community. Particularly for its ethos of “spreading good feelings in the meta”. Since its launch on July 22, 2021, when it sold out in just 19 minutes at an initial mint price of 0.3 ETH, the price trajectory of the collection has skyrocketed.

Pudgy Penguin NFT price performance. Source: OpenSea

Just one week after launch, the minimum price had already risen to 2.4 ETH, reflecting the rapid appreciation of the collection. The sale of the rarest Pudgy, #6873, for 400 ETH in August 2022 was a significant moment, highlighting the collectible’s status within the NFT market.

Today’s milestone of 21.7 ETH celebrates the financial success of the collection and its significant cultural impact, with 4,484 unique owners now part of this community.

