This New Tech Job Pays $300,000 a Year – What is an AI Prompt Engineer?

Experts say that this technical job can generate a lot of income.

Artificial Intelligence Prompt Engineer – the person who formulates questions and instructions to get the most sophisticated answers and images from programs like ChatGPT – is a highly sought-after position that pays more than $300,000.

“They just know how to write,” Greg Beltzer, head of technology at RBC Wealth Management, told ZDNET this week. As Vice reports, the rapidly growing field is inspiring many professional writers to work in the AI ​​field.

“You need to think like the user to help with that rapid engineering – it’s not just code,” Beltzer explained. “It is not just development. It’s like a business technical skill that is also creative.

The career advice comes as AI industry leaders warn that the fast-advancing technology could displace white-collar workers.

Experts say coders, computer programmers, journalists, software engineers, data analysts, paralegals and legal assistants are among those who should be concerned.

A data scientist – once called “the sexiest job of the 21st century” – earns an average of $137,000 per year in New York, according to BuiltInNYC.

“A good agile engineer is more expensive than a data scientist today,” Beltzer said.

He added, “It’s extremely difficult to find someone who has that experience.” “You won’t find anyone who has more than five years of experience. At the most, you might get two or three years’ time, but it’s hard to get.”

That doesn’t mean just any old sofa can take over the reins of a six-figure situation. Experience is still preferred – just of a different kind.

Beltzer argued, “We’re really looking for people who have a technical interest in the business field.” “Personally, I don’t want to make any bets until the tooling is a little further along.”

Business writer Bernard Marr says that a skilled engineer must have data, project management, organizational and communication skills.

“You need to be able to express what you want the AI ​​to do, in a precise and clear manner, as if you were instructing or training a human workforce,” Marr wrote on Forbes.com in May. “

“You’ll need attention to detail – the more in-depth you can go about the type of response or content you’re looking for, the more successful you’ll be in rapid engineering.”

Beltzer said there is a “dramatic need” for training in AI accelerated writing, but that branch of technology can be difficult to define in an industry standard.

“Is it a science? Is it an art? “Are we going to make more equipment?” This sweet program could also be automated by AI, Beltzer asked.

“The good news is that once the tooling is established, it can be easy to train AI models with signals driven ‘systematically and programmatically,’” he concluded.

Source: nypost.com