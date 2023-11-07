This new federal offer could give you a 5% match on your retirement contributions

Low- and moderate-income workers who are not covered by workplace retirement savings plans would get access to a federal thrift savings plan under a bipartisan bill recently introduced in the U.S. Senate.

The Thrift Savings Plan is a defined contribution retirement savings account that covers federal workers and members of the military. The plan operates like 401(k) and similar private retirement savings plans offered by many employers. About one-third of workers in the US do not have access to such a defined contribution plan at work.

Retirement Savings for Americans Act (RSAA)

Under the proposed Retirement Savings for Americans Act (RSAA), any full- or part-time employee who is not covered by an employer-sponsored retirement savings plan would automatically be enrolled in a thrift savings plan. This is similar to the auto-enrolment policies of many private employers.

The plan will automatically deduct 3% of each participant’s pay and put it into tax-deferred accounts, with 1% being put through automatic matching and 4% through a refundable tax credit up to matching. Workers can increase or decrease their contributions, or opt out altogether.

The scheme will cover independent and gig workers and will be phased out at the average income level. The accounts will also be portable and available to workers for their entire lifetime and will be the property of each participant.

Thrift Savings Plans – sometimes called the world’s largest defined contribution plans – are widely praised for offering a mix of low-fee index funds with the option to invest in a selection of mutual funds. According to TSP.gov, in 2022, the total expense ratio for TSP funds ranged from 0.057% to 0.090%.

reaction to the bill

This iteration of the RSAA is a slightly modified version of a similar bill introduced by the same name during the previous Congress. Sponsored by Hickenlooper and Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, as well as U.S. Representatives Terri Sewell, D-AL, and Lloyd Smucker, R-PA, the measure was developed to improve retirement security for approximately 40 million American workers . Don’t have access to a retirement savings plan at work.

The plan has been praised by many economic experts, including New School labor economist Teresa Ghilarducci.

“The Retirement Savings for Americans Act will prepare millions of low- and middle-income workers to build a nest egg for themselves and future generations, creating a stronger economy for all Americans in the process,” Ghilarducci said in a statement. It will be made.”

However, the American Retirement Association – a nonprofit professional organization comprised of five different industry associations and thousands of members – has come out in opposition to the bill. The group fears that giving workers access to a federal retirement plan will encourage private employers to abandon their 401(k) plans and send workers to thrift savings plans, especially because the federal match matches those offered in many private plans. Would be better than.

“We oppose the legislation because we believe that the provisions in SECURE 2.0 should be given a chance to take effect and because we believe that this proposal would only offer an equal contribution to those “This creates a federally funded retirement plan to the detriment of the private system by creating a federally funded retirement plan program, which is not the direction to go with our nation’s retirement system,” ARA CEO Brian Graff told ARA’s John Sullivan.

ground level

If passed, the Americans for Retirement Savings Act would provide low- and moderate-income workers who do not have access to work-sponsored retirement plans access and enroll them in a federal thrift savings plan. While TSP typically covers only federal employees, the bipartisan bill would provide full- and part-time workers, including gig workers, access to the plan and up to a 5% cumulative match.

