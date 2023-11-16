November 16, 2023
For UK battery startup Neobolt, six seems to be the magic number. First, in June it demonstrated an EV that could be fully charged in just six minutes (a claimed record). And today it unveiled a new type of Supercharger that can be recharged in – you guessed it – six minutes.

Named the Bolt-E, it essentially looks like a metal box on four wheels with an interactive touchscreen for a face. Unlike fixed charging stations, this fast-charging, direct current, 300kW device is completely mobile.

“The Bolt-E can approach any vehicle parked in a bay and travel up to 100 miles in less than 10 minutes, with a battery life of more than 10,000 charging cycles,” the company told TNW. Is.”

The Bolt-E was designed to solve one of the biggest obstacles preventing the widespread adoption of electric cars – the lack of charging infrastructure.

Globally, 14% of all new cars sold in 2022 were electric, up from 9% in 2021. In Europe, the figure is higher at 22%.

However, the increasing demand for EVs risks outpacing the supply of the technology needed to charge them. In 2021, there were an estimated 375,000 public charging stations in the EU, but experts estimate it will need to build at least 3 million new ones by 2030.

Progress has been delayed due to hurdles such as planning permissions, lengthy construction work and connection to the grid.

Bolt-E seeks to remove these barriers. It works like a giant power bank – but for your car. In addition to being used in homes, car parks and gas stations, the startup says the mobile charger can also be placed on recovery vehicles to help drivers stranded on the side of the road because they’ve run out of water.

“Nybolt’s ready-to-deploy technology, which will go into production in early 2024, will help accelerate EV adoption – especially for drivers who want to charge at home,” said Professor, the company’s chief scientist and co-founder. May not be able to.” Claire Grey.