This New Bitcoin Alternative Is Challenging Solana and Chainlink » The Merkle News

Competition is a common phenomenon in the digital currency sector. The cryptocurrency ecosystem is often bombarded with new and exciting projects that outperform older projects that fail to evolve with the increasing technological advancements. Projects like Solana and Chainlink were once considered to host some of the most advanced technology improvements in the industry, challenging older generation blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, their technology is different from that brought to Web3 participants by Bitcoin Spark.

What is Solana?

Solana is a digital platform powered by blockchain technology for deploying decentralized applications using smart contracts. The digital platform mainly promotes the development of non-fungible tokens which have greatly revolutionized the art industry. Solana hosts one of the largest NFT marketplaces, Magic Eden, which rivals Ethereum’s OpenSea NFT marketplace. Solana’s native digital asset is SOL, which is used as a medium of exchange for NFT buyers and sellers on Solana-based NFT marketplaces, as well as the fulfillment of transaction fees when NFTs are transferred within the ecosystem. Is also done.

What is Chainlink?

Chainlink is a decentralized network of oracles that connects blockchain technology with off-chain data. The oracle’s system is powered by LINK, a cryptocurrency that settles transaction fees in the network as well as serves as a reward token for network validators. Chainlink focuses on disrupting a unique virtual cloud computing area that many developers overlook. In addition to providing oracles for off-chain and on-chain connections, Chainlink provides a world-class developer experience that enables cross-chain communication, which is critical in enhancing the interoperability of smart contracts across different platforms.

What is Bitcoin Spark?

Bitcoin Spark is a DeFi ecosystem developed to offer a high-performance blockchain network with a gas-free, self-sustaining ecosystem. The network’s utility and gas token is BTCS. The smallest fraction of BTCS is called a spark and is equal to 0.00000000001 or 10^(-12) of BTCS.

The maximum supply of BTCS is 21 million, and smart contract audits show that the team cannot create more tokens after the initial mint. 4.3 million BTCS have been mined on Ethereum to support the now ending ICO event that has been going on for months. The ultimate goal of Bitcoin Spark is to top other Bitcoin alternatives by providing massive value to DeFi users. BTCS is also the gas token of the ecosystem until developers implement a gas-less network feature that would eliminate all fees charged to community members transferring tokens and other digital collectibles on the Bitcoin Spark mainnet.

While other Bitcoin alternatives clone Bitcoin’s underlying code, Bitcoin Spark developers have figured out a way to provide multiple use cases for the network while solving Bitcoin’s shortcomings. A dedication of the developers is limited to the overall security of Bitcoin Spark and the protection of investors from cyber criminals. The team is working with three white hat hackers to ensure that the beta tests of the mainnet are flawless and effective and that all vulnerabilities are patched. Vulnerabilities that hackers could use to compromise the ecosystem will also be sealed as beta testers interact with the execution layer of the platform.

Bitcoin sparks rise amid upcoming mega bonus

Search engines have indicated increased volume around Bitcoin Spark since the team announced a mega token giveaway tied to the BTCS token. The team has set a historic bounty to end the ongoing ICO program on a high note. The ICO is in Phase 10 (the final stage), and the team has raised $5 million across the event. This giveaway will be conducted to give investors who did not participate in the pre-closing sale round an opportunity to redeem themselves. Those following the ICO event are now counting on another opportunity to add their stakes and become BTCS whales soon. Details regarding the bonus will be disseminated on social media, and participants are urged to stay updated by following the channels for official communications.

