By jeroslyn jovon

Haitian actress and humanitarian Garcelle Beauvais has teamed up for an initiative that boosts economic advancement in her home country Haiti.

In partnership with Pockets of Hope, a campaign of the WK Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), Beauvais is helping change the narrative around Haiti by highlighting the progress of local initiatives. Along with WKKF Program Officer Alix Cantway, they share efforts being made to increase access to quality education for children, improve health care, and create economic opportunities.

Through Pockets of Hope, WKKF seeks to connect more philanthropic funders and local organizations to work together to maximize outcomes for communities. At the Clinton Global Initiative in September, WKKF announced a commitment of $30 million to Haiti over the next three years and, as part of the Pockets of Hope campaign, will join others in collectively giving $60 million, for a total commitment of $90 million. Called for.

On November 18, Haiti commemorates Vertières, a decisive battle in the country’s Revolutionary War, which established Haiti as the first independent black republic in the world. One hundred and twenty years later, massive progress is still being made in Haiti led by local Haitians and campaigns like Pockets of Hope. Garcelle Beauvais is helping spread the word on the importance of its latest campaign to shine a bright light on the important, innovative work happening across the country.

Vertières was a revolutionary battle that set the stage for Haitian independence and sparked worldwide calls for the abolition of slavery. Something that still holds great importance today.

“It’s really a testament to the fact that blacks didn’t accept the conditions of slavery, that at the time everyone thought we were being uncivilized,” explains Contev. black enterprise,

While Haiti made history by becoming the first black nation to declare its independence, Conteve noted how the country has been paying the price ever since.

“Haiti was the first place to affirm Black Lives Matter and we have been paying the price ever since,” he said.

As for Garcelle, she was proud to put her name behind the Pockets of Hope initiative, being a Haitian native and an advocate for her country.

“I have never been ashamed to say that I am a proud Haitian, even when the connotations were not always positive. So for me, Haiti is my roots. This is where I’m from. I’m proud of it,” she said. “When W.K. Kellogg came to me, it made perfect sense. It’s like, how can I help? You know, I love to use my platform to promote not only the things that I do, but also the things that are important to my community and my country.

“And so Haiti is where I really want to focus my attention because I really feel like it needs our attention,” she said.

Press play below to learn more about Pockets of Hope, a campaign by the WK Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), how “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is using her platform to raise awareness, and how we support this initiative. How can we support?

Source: www.blackenterprise.com