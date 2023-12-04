This move by the IRS may cost some taxpayers a heavy price.

Barron’s Roundtable panelists discuss how you can adjust your 2023 portfolio for success in 2024.

Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is raising the stakes for those who underpay their taxes by increasing the interest penalties that will be assessed next spring’s tax filing season.

Earlier this fall, the IRS increased its interest penalties estimated tax underpayment to 8% – a significant jump from 3% two years ago. The IRS indicated that the interest rate penalty is determined every quarter and the assessment rate for taxpayers other than corporations is the federal short-term rate plus three percentage points.

Self-employed workers and independent contractors, including many gig workers, will be at risk of being hit with the underpayment penalty if they fail to pay the amount the IRS believes they owe. Are. Taxpayers do not face interest penalties for underpayment if the balance due is less than $1,000 after including their credits and other tax account information.

The Internal Revenue Service increased the interest penalty for underpayment of estimated taxes from 3% to 8%. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Such workers are required to make estimated tax payments at least once each quarter if at least 90% of their taxes were not withheld during a regular pay period. For example, taxpayers under this payment schedule would have estimated payments for the fourth quarter of 2023 made by January 16, 2024.

These changes will have no impact on most taxpayers W-2 employee And tax payments are withheld from every pay check they receive. In most of these cases, taxpayers ultimately pay a tax refund rather than face an underpayment penalty.

Taxpayers who are independent contractors or self-employed may face an underpayment penalty if they fail to pay their estimated taxes at least once quarterly. (iStock/iStock)

Joseph Doerer, CPA and financial planner in New Jersey, told wall street journal “As we approach the end of the year, this is a cautionary tale for people. Are you where you need to be?”

Sameet Durg, a marketing executive, was surprised when he went to Doerer to get his taxes prepared when he learned he owed underpayment penalties that reached thousands of dollars in addition to a large tax bill in April because he was at the time -Didn’t do it on time. Making estimated payments on taxes owed from your consulting income.

“Now I pay attention to taxes all year long,” Durg told the Journal. “I don’t want a big hit in April.”

The IRS has a tax withholding estimator tool available for taxpayers to reference. To use the tool, taxpayers will need to input information from their prior year’s tax return, as well as relevant pay stubs and taxable income sources.

