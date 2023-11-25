November 25, 2023
This Morning star Lisa Snowdon, 51, strips to her bikini on incredible £4k Caribbean cruise with private beach trip


MODEL Lisa Snowdon stripped down to her bikini as she enjoyed a jaw-dropping cruise.

The This Morning presenter has been leaving her followers on Instagram green with envy after swapping the chilly UK for the Caribbean.

Lisa Snowdon revealed her incredible fugure on holiday in the Caribbean
The This Morning star took fans along for the ride after hopping off a huge yacht onto an island
The star revealed the incredible vessel after catching another boat to shore

Lisa, 51, showcased her stunning curves in a video on Instagram and gushed about her latest adventure.

She told fans: “Beach bumming around.”

The star added a slew of hashtags to her caption, typing: “#beachbum #caribbean #beach #sun #sunset #tobago #tobagocays.”

The star filmed one stop off on her epic voyage, which costs guests around £4,000 for eight nights, while visiting a lagoon on the island of Tobago.

READ MORE ON THIS MORNING

Her and a pal were treated to a lavish barbecue on the beach of lobster.

The friends got up close to local nature as they relaxed on the beach surrounded by white sands and forest.

Fans replied to the post and one said: “Love seeing how much fun you’re having….. that lobster man! I nearly climbed in the phone for a piece.”

Another said: “Love this, looks magical. So pleased you’re both having a great time away together!”

Another said: “That lobster man! I nearly climbed in the phone for a piece!”

It comes after Lisa confidently flaunted her three stone weight gain on Instagram, as she opened up about her experience with peri-menopause.

In her new book Just Getting Started: Lessons In Life, Love and Menopause she admits that the weight gain that comes with the process isn’t “easy on the ego”.

“For me, the weight gain felt like it came out of nowhere,” she writes.

“In my head, I didn’t think I had changed what I was eating (that’s perhaps the first little white lie I have told you, because maybe, looking back, I was drinking and eating more than I had previously).

“Feeling bigger affected my confidence massively and made me feel out of sorts and disconnected from myself.

“In all honesty, I felt a little disappointed with myself, too.”

Members of the crew waved off Lisa and her pal
The friends were treated to a lobster barbecue
Lisa released a book about going through perimenopause



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Global children’s apparel market is expected to reach 6.9 billion by 2032 with CAGR of 4.1%–Affiliate Market Research

IoT in Education Market to Reach $46.4 Billion at 18.6% CAGR by 2032: Allied Market Research

November 25, 2023
US says cantaloupe linked to deadly Salmonella outbreak

US says cantaloupe linked to deadly Salmonella outbreak

November 25, 2023

You may have missed

Global children’s apparel market is expected to reach 6.9 billion by 2032 with CAGR of 4.1%–Affiliate Market Research

IoT in Education Market to Reach $46.4 Billion at 18.6% CAGR by 2032: Allied Market Research

November 25, 2023
US says cantaloupe linked to deadly Salmonella outbreak

US says cantaloupe linked to deadly Salmonella outbreak

November 25, 2023

Black Friday Must-Get: Save 36% on This 4K Drone

November 25, 2023
Hamas blocks release of hostages over aid to Gaza

Hamas blocks release of hostages over aid to Gaza

November 25, 2023

Climate finance to be at center stage at Dubai conference

November 25, 2023
Asos abandons diversity target in bonus scheme

Asos abandons diversity target in bonus scheme

November 25, 2023