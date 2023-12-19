This modular solar canopy only takes 6 hours to install [Update]

The freestanding modular solar canopy from Reno, Nevada-based startup World4Solar can be installed in less than a day.

December 19th Update: I said I would update the pricing when World4Solar launches this product, so I’m keeping my promise. like.

World4Solar announced the cost of the HelioWing 5, but not the HelioWing 7. (Yes, I asked them the prices for the 7, and I don’t know why they didn’t include it. TBC.) The company broke down all the components that cost the 5, and the only optional add-on is battery storage. Overall, the HelioWing 5 sells for $49,946 before the Inflation Reduction Act’s 30% tax credit for solar energy, excluding battery storage, would be $14,984, bringing the cost down to $34,962.

September 1, 2023: World4Solar’s new modular residential solar canopy is called Heliowing, and it comes pre-assembled and pre-configured in a box.

The company offers two base models that can be used on the grid or off-grid: the Heliowing 5 with 7.38 kWp, and the Heliowing 7 with 9.84 kWp. The solar roof on the Heliowing 5 is 380 square feet and on the Heliowing 7 is 500 square feet. Each comes with a pre-installed EV charger. Battery storage of 8.3 – 24.9 kWh is optional for both models.

If it is installed on a prepared foundation by a certified installer, installation takes only six hours. Watch an installation in this video:

Mark Hofer, CEO of World4Solar, said, “We are excited by the trend towards self-sufficient and energy efficient power for multi-unit residential and commercial establishments.

“Our contemporary decor design fits into all environments, and its weather-resistant solar covered roof provides light, shade and rain protection where needed.”

World4Solar says the HelioWing has an average lifespan of 20 years and comes with a 10-year warranty.

This solar canopy seems to have a lot of potential as it is versatile and its installation process appears to be quite simple, if it is completely as per World4Solar’s claims. As I’ve said before about residential solar canopies, this could potentially make solar power accessible to a lot more people, and that can only be a good thing – the more options there are on the market, the better. .

That’s why I love shining a light on these innovative products, because you never know which products might be groundbreaking.

Photo: World4Solar

