This millennial art collector behind WOAW Gallery isn't afraid to mix fashion, food and music with art

Although the interconnectedness of contemporary art, music, streetwear and culinary concepts may seem alien to most people, this is not the case for the rising generation of young collectors in Asia’s art capitals. Millennial Hong Kong-born entrepreneur Kevin Poon is a prime example.

talking with pinnacle, Poon said, “I believe that art, music, fashion and hospitality are interconnected, especially within the millennial generation. The convergence of these sectors is further enhanced by technology. This realization has led me to explore the interrelationships of these disciplines and embrace the synergies they provide.

multi-hyphenate

For the past two decades, he has been making a name for himself in Asian youth culture by launching the streetwear brand, Clout, in 2003 with his best friend from Hong Kong International School, Cantopop icon Edison Chen.

A rendering of the WOAW Gallery Singapore façade. (Photo: WOAW Gallery)

Poon has also launched modern hospitality and retail venues in the city of his birth, such as micro-roaster Elephant Grounds and Wagyumafia HK, a casual 18-seater specialty restaurant. Recently, he opened Cardinal Point, a rooftop terrace at the top of Gloucester Tower that includes an outdoor bar, an art club, as well as Japanese, Chinese and French restaurants.

During his entrepreneurial journey, Poon had the opportunity to meet many talented artists of his generation, opening his eyes to the vast talent out there. The 39-year-old got her start in music with an internship at Interscope Records, and collecting art became a natural extension of her creative pursuits and an opportunity for her to connect with the artistic community on a deeper level.

“I think having multiple interests allows you to free yourself from the confines of traditional settings and explore uncharted territories. It opens up opportunities to try new things and think outside the box. Having a background in multiple fields helps me embrace diversity in the way I create, collect, store and display,” he said.

growth and expansion

Putting his words into action, Poon moved on from solely collecting art to launch WOAW Gallery in 2019, which he describes as a “creative outlet” for himself, using it to showcase artists who See the opportunity as someone he was in contact with who was interested in performing. Hong Kong and Asia Pacific but lacked regional representation.

An installation view of Stacy Leigh’s “Escape to B-Roll” at WOAW Gallery Central in 2023. (Photo: WOAW Gallery)

Initially starting with pop-up shows during Art Basel Hong Kong and various group exhibitions of artists such as Koichi Sato and Charlie Roberts, WOAW Gallery received an “overwhelmingly positive” response from novelty-hungry post-pandemic lockdown audiences.

We faced a lot of criticism from the art world saying that we are too commercial, we do not represent artists, we only use guest curators, we are a promotional gallery. Kevin Poon, Founder of WOAW Gallery

Today, the gallery has expanded into Hong Kong and Beijing with a brand new outpost in Wan Chai, the gallery’s third location in the city. It was also launched in Singapore earlier this year, in the lead up to the inaugural edition of the country’s latest international art fair, ART SG 2024.

An installation view of Tim Irani’s “In Silico” at WOAW Gallery Beijing in 2023. (Photo: WOAW Gallery)

The Singapore outpost showcased the works of renowned British artist John Bergerman in “Feel the Heat” this year, hosting an ice cream party in conjunction with the show.

against the grain

However, as WOAW expanded, it faced generally negative criticism from the insular traditional art world.

“We faced a lot of criticism from the art world saying that we are too commercial, we don’t represent artists, we only use guest curators, we are a promotional gallery,” Poon said. Additionally, many other big blue-chip galleries pounce on our artists after the first or second show of the emerging artists we work with.”

He strongly believes that one of the reasons for the criticism is that they are trying to push the boundaries of what is considered an art gallery and that it encompasses all other cultural activities such as music, film, technology, fashion and hospitality. How is it related to activities? ,

An installation view of Ann Iwamura’s “URLANDSCHAFT” at WOAW Gallery Central in 2022. (Photo: WOAW Gallery)

A notable collaboration this summer included McDonald’s celebrating the 40th anniversary of McNuggets with the first-ever themed, interactive exhibit dedicated to this iconic fast-food item at the Arts Pavilion in the West Kowloon Cultural District.

Coach McNugget Art World showcased over 20 artworks created by a diverse group of incredibly talented creators from around the world, including vandythepink, John Burgerman, UFO907, Gyuhan Lee, and franknitty3000.

Vandythepink’s “Team McNuggets” sculptures at the entrance to the special exhibition Coach McNugget Art World at the Arts Pavilion in the West Kowloon Cultural District in 2023. (Photo: Kevin Poon, McDonald’s, and artists)

All the criticism has made Poon more determined. “I think, in many ways, we try to break down barriers of art,” he said. Our goal is to blend the realms of high and low art, challenge discrimination and privilege, and bridge the gap between East and West. These factors define what makes 2023 and beyond unique as we bring Asian artists abroad and invite foreign artists to Asia.

Source: www.thepeakmagazine.com.sg