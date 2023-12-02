This metro area could be bigger than New York or Los Angeles in your lifetime

New York and Los Angeles have long reigned as America’s biggest cities, but a new study suggests their time at the top may be coming to an end. Online moving platform Movebuddha, which facilitates 400,000 moves annually, has projected population growth that predicts that by 2100 Dallas-Fort Worth will be the nation’s largest city, and Houston will be the second-largest.

Dallas-Fort Worth is expected to be home to 33.9 million people, while Houston is expected to have just over 31 million people. Movebuddha reached this conclusion by taking the comparative growth rates of cities with more than 250,000 people between 2010 and 2020, as reported to the U.S. Census Bureau, then extrapolating that growth to 2100. Considering that many Sun Belt cities are experiencing rapid growth, these predictions may not be so far off.

This could also mean that there is an opportunity for real estate investors to plan for where population growth is and invest accordingly.

Sun Belt has universal appeal

America’s Sun Belt has assets that are highly sought after by people from almost all walks of life: warm weather and affordable housing. As high rents, home prices and the overall cost of living drive people out of cities like Los Angeles and New York, the comparatively low cost of living, zero state income taxes and mild winters of Sun Belt states like Texas and Florida prove to be It is happening. Have a strong draw.

Even though this migration has caused housing prices to rise in Sun Belt cities, quality housing is generally more affordable than equivalent housing in California, where the average home price is about $900,000, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve. In contrast, the median home price in Texas is approximately $515,000.

Climate change may play a role

Other Sun Belt states like Arizona, Georgia, Tennessee, and North Carolina also offer a similar combination of affordability and warm weather. However, climate-related issues such as water scarcity due to storms or drought may still prove to be a hindrance to long-term population growth due to some of these factors.

This way, a landlocked city like Dallas, which is smaller than Houston, could overtake Houston and become the most densely populated city in the country. Yes, Dallas will still be at risk for severe heat waves and heavy inland rainfall, but being so far inland the area may get a reprieve from the storm.

The Upshot for Investors

Even if Dallas and Houston do not overtake New York and Los Angeles in population by 2100, there is no doubt that both of these Texas metropolises will see continued growth for some time to come. All the people moving there and to places like Atlanta or Phoenix will need more housing, medical care, storage and retail outlets than they have today.

This translates to a potential opportunity for investors. Before the population explosion is in full swing, now might be a good time to get in on a real estate investment trust (REIT) or real estate crowdfunding in these cities early. No matter what your preferred field is, it is likely to be in demand in these areas. The sooner you start building a portfolio of Sun Belt assets, the more profitable it can be for you in the future.

Source: finance.yahoo.com