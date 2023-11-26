Where people go can have a big impact on the economy, whether it impacts businesses, transportation and housing availability.

Based on an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data, the city of metro Atlanta was named one of the top 10 places where millennials are moving.

Consumer finance website SmartAsset put together rankings across the United States and named Sandy Springs to the top 10 list of where millennials move to for 2023.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

While Sandy Springs cracked the top 10, Atlanta still ranked high on the list, reaching 33rd place out of nearly 270 cities included in the list by SmartAsset.

Census data was collected in 2022, with SmartAsset using the numbers to show changes across the US this year.

In the ranking, seven cities in Georgia were in the top 50% of moving destinations for millennials.

So, what does SmartAsset’s data analysis have to say about the city in northern Fulton County?

Trending Stories:

Based on census data, SmartAsset said about 10.5% of the population in Sandy Springs are millennials who moved during 2022.

Of the entire population, both new arrivals and current residents, the Millennial generation makes up 32% of the total Sandy Springs population, according to SmartAsset analysis.

The data states that 11,210 millennials moved into the region during 2022.

Other Georgia cities that made the ranking were Savannah, Atlanta, Athens-Clarke County, Macon-Bibb County, Columbus and Augusta-Richmond County.

Macon, Georgia Millennials arrived as a percentage of population: 6.59% Number of Millennials arrived: 10,173 Total Millennials as a percent of population: 26.15%

Augusta, Georgia Millennials arrived as a percentage of the population: 6.39% Number of Millennials arrived: 12,835 Total Millennials as a percent of the population: 28.33%

Columbus, Georgia Millennials as a percentage of population: 6.45% Number of Millennials as a percentage: 12,897 Total Millennials as a percentage of population: 29.26%

Athens, Georgia Millennials moved in as a percentage of population: 7.79% Number of Millennials moved in: 9,942 Total Millennials as a percentage of population: 27.52%

Atlanta, Georgia Millennials arrived as a percentage of population: 8.38% Number of Millennials arrived: 41,482 Total Millennials as a percent of population: 36.88%

Savannah, Georgia Millennials arrived as a percentage of population: 10.45% Number of Millennials arrived: 15,303 Total Millennials as a percent of population: 31.72%

Sandy Springs, Georgia Millennials moved in as a percentage of population: 10.49% Number of Millennials moved in: 11,210 Total Millennials as a percentage of population: 32.05%

Here’s how each city measured up according to SmartAsset.

Post City Millennials grow as % Millennials came in droves Total Millennials as % 10 Sandy Springs 10.49% 11,210 32.05% 11 Savannah 10.45% 15,303 31.72% 33 atlanta 8.38% 41,482 36.88% 46 athens-clarke county 7.79% 9,942 27.52% 90 Macon-Bibb County 6.59% 10,173 26.15% 98 COLUMBUS 6.45% 12,897 29.26% 102 Augusta-Richmond County 6.39% 12,835 28.33%

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In other news:

Source: www.bing.com