This market-beating growth stock is poised to outperform again in 2024

All great growth stocks have some basic characteristics in common. Perhaps most important, however, is a company’s ability to build a wide competitive moat to protect its profits over the long term. By protecting their main revenue drivers, these types of companies can continually build up large cash positions that can be used for reinvestment in the business.

but that’s not all. The best growth companies also have goldstar management teams that are able to create added value for shareholders through the wise deployment of capital.

In the ongoing era of value tilt, growth companies with nearly insurmountable economic moats and top-shelf management teams have significantly outperformed the broader sector. The impact of this can be seen in the incredible year-to-date performance Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG -1.96%).

This low-cost exchange-traded fund is tilted toward very large growth companies Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, NVIDIA, Alphabet, Tesla, meta platformAnd Eli Lilly, So far this year, the Vanguard Growth Index Fund has gained an impressive 28.6%, far outpacing the benchmark’s overall gain of about 12%. S&P 500 Index.

This top-performing growth stock still has room to run

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX -0.48%), a large-cap biotech company, has rivaled the performance of the Vanguard Growth Index Fund in 2023. At the time of writing, shares of the rare disease specialist were up a staggering 27.9% for the year. Additionally, Vertex’s stock has outperformed the S&P 500 as well as the Vanguard Growth Index Fund over the past five years:

However, as all stock pickers know, past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns. However, in this case, Vertex is set to capture mass markets once again in 2024.

Why? This is largely due to its best-selling cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment, known as Tricefta. Of the biotech’s four CF therapies approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Trikafta currently accounts for about 89% of the company’s sales in the region and nearly all of its growth.

While such heavy revenue concentration is generally frowned upon by investors, this situation is unique because Vertex’s CF therapy has virtually no viable competitors. As a result, the biotech’s top line is projected to grow 6.8% in 2024, which comes on the back of more than 10% growth in annual sales this year.

But there is more. Since 2014, Vertex has been working to diversify beyond CF, and this effort may bear fruit with a lead regulatory approval in sickle cell disease (SCD) this coming December.

Specifically, Vertex and Partners CRISPR Therapeutics They are expected to learn the regulatory fate of their co-developed gene-edited therapy, Exa-CL, from the FDA before the end of the year. If approved, Wall Street analysts believe sales of the therapy could reach $1 billion by the end of the decade.

Additionally, Vertex’s pipeline is loaded with high-value candidates for acute pain, APOL1-mediated kidney disease and Type 1 diabetes. In short, there’s a lot to like about this top biotech company.

Decision

At first glance, Vertex shares may seem a bit expensive. After all, the biotech is trading at about 23.4 times estimated earnings. By comparison, its peer group averages around 18 times forward-looking earnings.

However, this classic metric is arguably not the best way to evaluate this ultra-high-growth stock. Instead, investors are probably better served by relying on the price-to-earnings-to-growth ratio (PEG ratio).

With a PEG ratio of 0.53, Vertex’s stock actually looks incredibly cheap. A PEG ratio of less than 1 is generally considered undervalued.

Furthermore, this exceptionally low PEG ratio implies that Vertex should continue to deliver excellent levels of growth over the next five years. In other words, Vertex’s explosive growth rate is expected to be not a short-term trend but a core feature of the company.

Overall, this large-cap biotech should continue to deliver market-beating returns due to its wide economic moat, laser-like focus on underserved signals, and emphasis on innovation.

Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, former director of market development and spokesperson for Facebook and sister of Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platform, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. George Budwell has positions in Apple and CRISPR Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, CRISPR Therapeutics, Meta Platform, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla, Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard Growth ETFs, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

