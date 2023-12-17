This map shows which housing markets are increasing the supply of homes
While permit activity for new home construction has declined from the height of the pandemic housing boom, with permits in October 2023 down 13% from October 2021 levels, the homebuilding sector remains stable. Despite housing affordability declining and mortgage rates reaching 8% this fall (before falling this month), permit issuance levels in October 2023 are lower than those seen in October 2019 before the pandemic, according to the latest data.
Multi-family home construction is showing signs of weakness, with permits for buildings with at least 5 units falling 26% year over year. In contrast, single-family home permits have experienced a resurgence after a previous decline, rising 14% between October 2022 and October 2023.
What’s behind this single-family flexibility?
To maintain single-family home sales, builders like Lennar and KB Home have opted to trim their frothy pandemic-era margins a bit. Instead of outright price cuts, the prevailing approach has been to offer mortgage rate cuts. These 4% and 5% mortgage rates are attracting buyers who would otherwise have turned to the existing home market.
Even in recession-hit housing markets like Austin, where home prices are down 18% from their peak according to the Zillow Home Value Index, single-family builders remain active. Surprisingly, Austin achieved the third-highest number of permits issued nationwide in October – and the most permits per capita – underscoring that builders are not shying away from Texas.
The Sun Belt continues to dominate the nation’s homebuilding landscape, a trend that predated the pandemic frenzy. US Census Bureau data for October reveals the following top 10 markets in terms of permits issued:
- Dallas, TX (6,137)
- Houston, TX (5,453)
- Austin, TX (4,261)
- Phoenix, AZ (3,955)
- Atlanta, GA (3,177)
- New York, NY (3,105)
- Charlotte, NC (2,695)
- Tampa, FL (2,213)
- Raleigh, NC (2,149)
- Indianapolis, IN (1,870)
In the face of rising mortgage rates, single-family home construction has demonstrated resilience, defying fears of a complete collapse of home construction in 2023. This year, at least, the mortgage rate cuts have worked.
Source: www.fastcompany.com