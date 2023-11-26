When it comes to the ideal job, workers have different preferences. According to a 2022 Gallup survey of 13,085 US workers, the majority, 64%, say salary and benefits are important factors in accepting a job offer. Almost the same number, 61%, say work-life balance and well-being are “very important.” Gallup says the prevalence of remote work has played a role.

One job that may fit the criteria of many workers is actuary. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, they earn a median salary of $113,990 per year, and many can work either hybrid or fully remote.

Actuaries often assess the risks of their clients’ activities on behalf of insurance companies. They use relevant data about mortality, accidents, illness, disability, etc. to build probability models for various scenarios and provide advice accordingly.

The job often requires a bachelor’s degree, specifically focused on an area such as mathematics or statistics, and experience in the role.

Actuaries “They usually need to know how to code or use software,” says Vicki Salemi, career expert at Monster, adding that they also need soft skills and communication to be able to “analyze and interpret this data and deliver it.” Skills are also required. Some companies also require candidates to be members of actuarial groups such as the Casualty Actuarial Society, which requires members to pass a series of examinations.

Apart from the high salary and flexibility, the job is also demanding. Salemi says the BLS projects actuarial employment will grow 23% between 2022 and 2032. This is “much faster than average”. This could be the result of factors such as changes in climate, she says. “There may be more need to assess what the risk will be for tornadoes, flooding, hurricanes, etc.”

One final benefit of the job: It’s comparatively low stress. The Labor Department’s Occupational Information Network ranked 873 occupations based on stress tolerance, or whether the job requires “accepting criticism and handling high-stress situations calmly and effectively.” The ranking is based on a scale of 0, or least stressful, to 100, or most stressful.

Actuaries’ stress ranking is 57. Salemi lists factors such as the job’s 40-hour workweek and relative stability as reasons for this.

Big picture, the role “makes me feel like a winner,” Salemi says.

