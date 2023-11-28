This Lossless “Base-Building” Bitcoin Signal Says Has Come Down

As the price of Bitcoin approaches $40,000 per coin and beyond, sidelined market participants and even crypto bears will at some point begin to believe that the bottom has been reached.

Since then a signal has emerged that is currently impeccable in picking when BTCUSD has formed a strong enough base. Every time it moved away from this so-called “base”, Bitcoin experienced a massive rally. let’s take a closer look.

Bitcoin production costs give BTC the basis for liftoff

The price of Bitcoin is trading at $37,000 per coin, more than double the low set a year ago. Yet there are plenty of cryptocurrency investors who are fully expecting to see BTC at or below $10,000 in the near future.

At some point, these investors will be right, or they will have to change their stance. However, a fundamental signal has re-emerged that has a perfect track record of detecting when it officially comes down.

The signal that Bitcoin’s price is rising above the production cost tool was created by BTC fundamental expert Charles Edwards of Capriole Investments. BTCUSD moving above the “total” metric has always created a massive bull market.

Will KST rise in December? , BTCUSD on Tradingview.com

BTUSD Base-Building: The Data Behind the Bull Run

The chart below was first seen in 2017, before a 1,400% price increase. However, in 2019, BTCUSD gained only 180% more than the overall metric. In 2020, BTCUSD moved above this and saw another rally with gains of over 370%.

Averaging these three rallies results in a potential 650% increase. This puts Bitcoin at close to $300,000 per coin, which seems unrealistic. The mean of the measure is a 370% increase, which would put BTCUSD at a much more reasonable $175,000 per coin. Even at the lowest end of entries, 180% from current levels would put the top cryptocurrency by market cap at just above $100,000 per BTC.

Importantly, price action has spent the longest time ever below production costs. Could this mean an even bigger base to launch the next bull market? only time will tell.

This content originally appeared in issue 28 of Coinchartist VIP. Check out the rest of the issue here.

Satoshi Nakamoto predicts bottom decades?

Do you not believe that it is possible that Bitcoin has fallen below the cost of production metric? Even Satoshi Nakamoto observed this behavior in assets like commodities.

“The price of any commodity moves towards the cost of production. If price is below cost, production slows down. If the price is higher than the cost, profit can be made by producing and selling more. Additionally, increased production will increase difficulty, which will push the cost of production toward the price,” Nakamoto was quoted as saying.

With Bitcoin having an impeccable track record and a logical explanation as to why this might happen, those who are unsure about what to do or are expecting new lows may want to pay attention.

From issue 28: #bitcoin Production is above costs after the longest time ever rising up always keeps momentum going Production cost indicator created by @capriolio pic.twitter.com/zAUc8XcE0c – Tony “The Bull” (@tonythebullBTC) 26 November 2023

Source: bitcoinist.com