This journey which lasted for 3 years around the world has been stopped, due to which the passengers are facing problems.

When Life at Sea Cruise Line failed to purchase the German cruise ship AIDAaura, seen here in 2020, its plans to launch around-the-world cruises in November began to fall apart.



Marit Homemedal/NTB Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

hide caption

toggle caption

Marit Homemedal/NTB Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Marit Homemedal/NTB Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

He was promised the world. But cruise company Life at Sea recently told customers who purchased passage for a three-year voyage that instead of visiting 140 countries, their voyages have been canceled.

Those customers are now struggling to make new plans for where they will stay for the next three years and get refunds from the cruise line. The rapid fallout is being compared to infamous debacles like Fyre Festival – the “luxury” music festival that resembled a “disaster relief zone”.

Here’s what to know about the around-the-world cruise that was called off

What was promised? World.

The original itinerary mapped out 1,095 days of travel from Istanbul to Europe and then to South America and the Caribbean. Passengers will pass through the Panama Canal and then head west across the Pacific Ocean before visiting the US West Coast, Hawaii and Alaska.

“Whenever we travel around the world, we’re going to have summer in mind the whole time,” Life at Sea CEO Kendra Holmes told potential travelers in a Zoom webinar in September.

The sailors were to see seven continents, visiting 140 countries. They will spend approximately 300 days at sea, 795 days at port and 413 nights in port, Ethem Bayramoglu, chief operating officer of Life at Sea’s Turkish parent company Mirae Cruises, said in that online session.

Along the way, they will explore the Wonders of the World, visit UNESCO World Heritage Sites and have plenty of opportunities for diving and snorkeling, the company said.

The three-year journey was to begin from Istanbul on 1 November. Some passengers reportedly learned about the cancellation only after arriving in Turkey.

What are customers saying?

When the cruise missed its planned departure date, the company promised to resolve the outstanding issues. But after much delay the journey was cancelled.

“Still waiting for my refund. And now you’re upset?” A woman identifying herself as a Life at Sea customer said this on the company’s Instagram account. The woman, a retired teacher, did not respond to NPR’s message seeking further comment.

Former flight attendant Meredith Shay was looking forward to this trip as the centerpiece of her retirement.

“How do I feel about it?” Shay said in an interview on ABC good Morning America, “Devastated, disappointed, sad. I packed my stuff, put it in storage, sent four boxes to Mira Cruise.”

A large number of passengers had booked the cabins.

The age group was roughly split between 35 to 85″ years old, Holmes said, and the passengers included a large number of Americans.

How much did the Life at Sea cruise cost?

According to the company’s website, the cheapest packages started at $196,000 for a single traveler and $231,000 for couples. The cost was much higher for guests staying in premium rooms.

In return, passengers – or residents, as the company called them – were promised a long list of amenities, including an onboard hospital and doctor. Some cabins could house cats; Passengers were also promised high-speed internet, free food, alcohol and laundry service, and “enrichment seminars”.

The terms of the deal help highlight the financial and logistical plight of would-be travelers. Life at Sea sets the initial deposit at 30% of the total cost. Under its 12-month payment plan, the first draw occurred one month before the sail date.

And rather than breaking up the cruise for sale into smaller phases, the company expected customers to commit for three full years.

“Our residents are changing their lives for this opportunity and we are honored to be a part of their personal journeys,” Holmes said in June.

Did the cruise line actually have a ship?

“In two days’ time, we own this ship,” said Robert Dixon, itinerary planner for Life at Sea, speaking in a promotional video from the bridge of the ship named “MV Lara” in late September.

But the company was not able to close that deal, and the ship in question – the 20-year-old AIDAaura , It was instead sold in November to Celestial, which specializes in Mediterranean cruises.

Mirae’s efforts to buy the ship dragged on for weeks, and ultimately stalled after investors backed out, according to company messages obtained by CNN and other outlets.

“If you’re focused on the ship, this trip is not for you,” Holmes said in a September webinar. But two months later, she would leave her leadership position at Life at Sea and Miray as ambitious cruise plans fell through.

Holmes was trying to allay concerns about the quality of the ship. But it seems the problem was centered on the company, not the public.

Warning flags were raised earlier this year when the company changed course from its initial plan to retrofit one of its ships, the MV Gemini. For longer round-the-world voyages, it planned to deploy the larger “MV Lara” – a ship that was never completed.

What does the cruise company say now?

this is complex. On Sunday, Mirae Cruises issued a statement in Turkey denying that the cruise had been cancelled. Instead, the company said the voyage had been postponed – and it blamed a lack of sufficient passenger bookings rather than problems finding a suitable ship.

But responding to a social media comment regarding the same statement, the company sought to clarify that its other operations are unaffected — and in doing so, it said, “The cancellation in question is related to our 3-year world tour project. Is related.”

The company said anyone who requests a refund will receive a refund and will reimburse travel expenses related to the cruise.

Mirae also said it has started legal proceedings against the ugly and inaccurate stories about the company and its owner.

Source: www.npr.org