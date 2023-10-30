Oct. 30—Meet the 2023 Small Business of the Year selected by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce: CU Under Construction.

This nearly two-decade-old Champagne business “does a little bit of everything,” says Ryan Schriefer, one of its managing partners.

This includes both residential and commercial construction, remodeling and restoration projects such as kitchens, basements, bathrooms and decks.

Chamber President and CEO Laura Weiss said there were five strong nominations this year, all reviewed by a committee that selected the winner.

“Ultimately, CU Under Construction was selected because they epitomize a commitment to positively impacting lives within the community. They experienced an impressive 42 percent property growth in 2022 compared to 2021,” he said. “But beyond their exceptional services, the company is deeply involved in the community, sponsoring local organizations and encouraging active participation of its employees in charitable efforts.”

The main focus of donations for this business is “anything that’s helping kids,” Schreifer said.

The company has increased its charitable giving by 25 percent and has donated to 32 community organizations this year, Weiss said.

“Over the past three years, they have grown significantly, expanded their services and left an indelible mark on the community through impactful projects and contributions,” he said.

Some things to know about CU under construction:

It is building 40 homes in the Savannah Green development in Urbana, with 14 homes built this year. It also works on about 200 campus-area rental unit flips a year.

In addition to CU Under Construction’s 65 employees, its sister business at the same address, CU Trade Services (provides plumbing, electrical and HVAC services), employs another 60 people, Schriefer said.

Another thing to know: CU Under Construction is a non-union shop that focuses on its employees as well as its customers, he said. Employees are offered benefits such as health insurance and 401(k) retirement accounts.

“We provide careers, not just jobs,” said partner managing partner Ryan Spomer.

on the move

After more than a decade in St. Joseph, Saltfork Paintball plans to move to Rantoul and expand its playing space.

Co-owner Jake Myers said he and his brother, Jonathan Myers, will relocate the business to approximately 37 acres of land at 410 Cupernel Avenue on the former Chanute Air Force Base.

They’ve been working with the Village of Rantoul for about a year to do this, he said, “and it’s kind of fun to see all the ducks lined up.”

The anticipated opening in Rentoul is mid to late March 2024, he said.

Saltfork Paintball will host a grand finale big game on November 11 at its current site at 2150 County Road 1600 N, St. Joseph.

Jake Myers and his brother are leasing the new Rantoul site, he said, and they hope to be able to buy it.

There is a building on the property that they plan to remodel for their check-in area, pro shop, and restrooms.

“This will be a transition to do more outdoors,” Myers said, with the current site being in a wooded area. “All of our farms will be built from the ground up.”

Some of his plans, he said, include building a tournament course and a western town theme-field, for which he hopes to partner with local businesses to sponsor town buildings that will have his name on them.

Everything made at the St. Joseph location will be packed up and transported to the new location, Myers said.

Saltfork Paintball originated in Sydney in 2006 before moving to St. Joseph’s.

Since that time, Myers said, they have had about 50,000 customers.

Unemployment increased

According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security, the unemployment rate for September rose in both the Champaign-Urbana and Danville metro areas, as well as all 12 other metro areas in the state.

The year-over-year change for the Champaign-Urbana region, which includes Champaign, Ford and Piatt counties, increased from 3.3 percent in September 2022 to 4.8 percent last month.

The Danville metro area, which includes all of Vermilion County, had the largest increase in the unemployment rate in the state, rising from 4.4 percent in September 2022 to 6.3 percent last September.

newly appointed

Julie King of King Business & Patent Law has been named to the National Small Business Association Leadership Council.

A lawyer based in Champagne, he started his practice in 2017. It mostly focuses on intellectual property strategy, registration and protection and business formation and transactions.

