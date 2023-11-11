As cryptocurrency adoption continues to grow in Turkey, investors are turning to the new sector for a variety of reasons, including the belief that they can enrich their wallets by trading digital assets.

A new survey by Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, found that the prospect of profits motivates nearly 66% of Turkish investors to trade digital assets. This factor is easily followed in a closely monitored situation, which has attracted 56% of Turkish investors to the digital asset sector.

Why are Turkish investors interested in crypto?

Binance, in collaboration with consumer research company Twentyify, conducted the study from April to May 2023 and received responses from 606 Turkish participants. The survey questions were based on investors’ attitudes, adoption, and attitudes towards cryptocurrencies.

In addition to the possibility of profits and ease of monitoring the situation being the most motivating factors for Turkish investors, 38% of respondents revealed that the lack of a minimum investment forced them to invest in crypto, while 33% expressed their desire to invest in digital assets. Investment decisions attributed to fewer transactions. Cost.

On the other hand, 40% of non-investors said that the risk of cryptocurrencies was their biggest obstacle to not adopting digital assets. Other factors, such as inadequate knowledge, security concerns, time consumption, and inability to find trustworthy platforms were also cited as reasons for not investing in cryptocurrencies.

Despite the apprehensions associated with investing in crypto, the majority of respondents have an optimistic outlook for the digital asset. Roughly 73% believe the number of crypto investors will increase over the next five years, while 64% expect prices to rise over the next year.

a high adoption rate

Compared to traditional assets such as precious metals, stocks and bonds, crypto adoption rates are high in Turkey, driven by a challenging macroeconomic environment and interest in blockchain innovation. About 21% of the respondents were found to be invested in cryptocurrencies.

Binance revealed that the Turkish Lira has recently emerged as the largest fiat trading pair on its platform, accounting for 75% of all fiat volumes in early September. This comes as Turkey has become the fourth largest crypto market by transaction volume globally, overtaking other major economies.

Although a large number of Turkish investors entered the crypto market during the last bullish season two years ago, about 27% ventured into the sector last year, indicating continued interest in digital assets even during adverse periods. gives.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com