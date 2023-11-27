This is why the next bull cycle could be ‘special’ for Ripple (XRP)

TL;DR

Is XRP Poised for Spectacular Growth?

The revival of the cryptocurrency market is a fact this year (especially during the second half of 2023), while the next bull run seems to be knocking on the door. Several potential developments, including the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the United States and the upcoming BTC halving (scheduled for spring 2024), could fuel the overall market rally in the near future.

That said, many investors may wonder which digital assets will be the top performers during the next bullish cycle. According to a financial expert who uses the (Twitter) handle Kyren, a token that could thrive The future is Ripple’s native coin – XRP.

According to him, the blockchain enterprise has gone through a number of developments over the past few years that could make the potential bullishness for the asset “special.” Such examples are:

Ripple’s winning streak continues in the lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The company’s interactions with central banks around the world.

There is support from leading cryptocurrency exchanges.

Recall that Coinbase, Kraken, Gemini and other giants re-listed XRP on their platforms after Ripple’s persistent campaign against the regulator.

“In the first bull market of 2016-2017, XRP saw gains like you couldn’t imagine, rising from under $0.01 to over $3.50. With everything that has been happening with XRP and Ripple recently, are we ready for another attempt by the OG of enterprise blockchain utility,” Kieran concluded.

Could XRP explode to a ridiculous $470?

Speaking of a potential XRP rally, it’s worth looking at this somewhat absurd price prediction coming from X user Cryptobull. He suggested that the asset was on the verge of rising to $4.20, $7.20, or even $470.

One should keep in mind that a rise to almost $500 seems highly implausible as the market capitalization of XRP would have to increase to approximately $250 trillion for this to happen. Recall that the entire market cap of the industry was approximately $3 trillion during the boom in 2021, when Bitcoin (BTC) reached an all-time high of nearly $70K.

Those interested in knowing how XRP may perform in the short term can take a look at our dedicated video below:

source: cryptopotato.com