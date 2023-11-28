This is why the dollar is facing its weakest month in a year while the euro hits 3-month high

The US dollar index is headed for its sharpest monthly decline in a year.

Meanwhile, the euro rose to $1.10 against the greenback, its highest level since August.

The dollar declined on market expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of rival currencies, is on pace to weaken by about 3% this month, its sharpest 30-day decline since November last year.

At the same time, the euro has moved in the opposite direction, heading for its highest level against the dollar since August, gaining 0.4% on Tuesday to reach $1.10, marking a fourth consecutive day of gains.

As recently as October, the euro and dollar were close to parity, with the euro hovering at $1.05. The euro has gained about 3.6% in November.

Movements in currencies may be largely in line with market expectations for the Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates in 2024. According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, the market expects the central bank to ease monetary policy in early March. The dollar surged last year as the Fed continued raising interest rates, prompting investors to turn to dollar-denominated investments like Treasuries for higher yields.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday that inflation is on track to fall to its 2% target. This would signal mission accomplishment for the US central bank, leaving the door open to initiating policy easing if economic conditions demand rate cuts.

Waller said, “While I am encouraged by the early signs of a moderation in economic activity in the fourth quarter based on the available data, inflation is still very high, and it is too early to say whether the recession we are seeing will persist or No.” In a speech in Washington DC. “But I remain confident that policy is currently well-positioned to slow the economy and get inflation back to 2 percent.”

Quincy Crosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial, told Business Insider that Waller’s comments reinforced the belief that current restrictive policy will be enough to reduce inflation.

Crosby said, “Strength in the euro is gaining momentum as the market is taking into account that the Fed gave an ‘acquisitive’ stance at its last meeting. Additionally, the market is taking note of the Fed’s ‘higher for longer’ comment. “Regardless, sees rates being cut by mid-2024, which would also help support a weaker dollar against the euro.”

The euro is also benefiting from the strong economic picture across the bloc. The shared currency rose ahead of last week’s Thanksgiving holiday as data showed a slowdown in euro zone economic activity was easing.

Meanwhile, US consumer confidence data released on Tuesday showed sentiment improved slightly in November, although most respondents still think a recession is likely.

The Conference Board’s index climbed to 102 this month, up from last month’s revised reading of 99.1, and slightly above the Dow Jones estimate of 101.

Source: www.businessinsider.com