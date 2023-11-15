This is why Tesla stock rose 6% last week

Image Source: Tesla

So far in 2023, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock continues to challenge rivals and is up a whopping 120%. In fact, shares have risen more than 6 percent in the last week.

This increase mainly came due to some positive news for the company. The upward move and the stock’s overall performance this year has made me question whether I should reconsider the idea of ​​adding it to my portfolio.

positive news

The first piece of news was India’s potential game-changer for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers. A report released by Bloomberg suggests that the Indian government may provide tax breaks for EV manufacturers exporting to the country, so that they can eventually get manufacturing there. Although specific details regarding the extent of these pauses are unknown, sources have revealed that they could last up to five years. If it succeeds, it will be great news for Tesla.

Currently, Tesla faces substantial import duties in India ranging from 70% to 100% of the value of its vehicles. In a previous attempt in 2021, the company had advocated reducing this rate to 40%, without success.

This weekend, India’s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal is visiting San Francisco to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Week event. Expectations are high on a possible meeting between Goyal and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to further discuss the import brakes.

The other news is that Tesla recently signed an agreement with UK-based petrol station operator EG Group to sell a set of its superchargers. Unlike traditional branding, these units will carry the EvePoint label and operate on an inclusive open network platform that will welcome not just Tesla models but any electric vehicle seeking a recharge.

Terms of the sale have not been disclosed, but given the rise in the share price, investors are expecting a positive outcome for the EV maker.

value consideration

It’s no secret that Tesla shares trade at a hefty premium compared to the broader market. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is currently hovering around 75 points. nasdaq The average is 23, and most good value stocks trade below 10.

High valuations have always worried me, but the stock has continued to defy the odds and provide investors with consistently healthy returns. I believe that Elon Musk is also one of the most influential CEOs in the world and under his leadership I think Tesla can make great achievements.

Looking at its recently released Q3 results, its total revenue was up 9% year over year, but gross profit declined 22%. Additionally, gross profit, operating and EBITDA margins all declined by more than 7%. It looks like the persistently high inflation of the past 18 months is taking a toll on Tesla, which is bad news and an undeniable risk for investors.

Decision

Stock prices have surged this week due to some positive news. However, I remain wary of its volatility and high valuations. For me, it’s just too hard to ignore. So I will not add any shares to my portfolio today.

The post Why Tesla Stock Surged 6% Last Week appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

Dylan Hood has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool UK recommends Tesla. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source