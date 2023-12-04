Switzerland may now retreat from the minimum corporate tax rate proposed by the OECD.

In June this year, Switzerland set an example for other wealthy European countries by vocally supporting the minimum corporate tax rate suggested by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). At that time the tax rate was expected to be around 15%.

The Swiss overwhelmingly supported the tax rate with about 78.5% of voters, the sixth-highest approval rate in two decades for a market-changing issue.

However, Switzerland may now have to take potentially cool measures due to growing calls for the tax reform, which was originally due to come into force on January 1 next year, to be delayed.

The reason for its hesitation may be that the country is already very comfortable with its “tax haven” reputation.

Some cantons, such as Zug, have a corporate tax rate as low as 11%, which naturally attracts many global corporate giants such as commodity trading company Glencore. Other major Swiss companies include food and beverage company Nestlé which is headquartered in Vevey, while watch manufacturer Rolex is based in Geneva and UBS bank is divided between Zurich and Basel.

Raising the minimum corporate tax could prompt these companies and many others to seek a home elsewhere, potentially leading to a shift in infrastructure. swiss economyWhich has remained strong for decades.

What’s more, if Switzerland loses its tax haven status, its offshore bank accounts could experience a decline in both individual and corporate funds from abroad. This could pose a potential threat to the strength of its financial and banking sector.

Although the country has already eliminated several forms of tax relief in response to criticism of its lax corporate tax rates, many still do not consider these measures sufficient.

Which other countries might be having second thoughts?

The change in Switzerland comes as several other countries, including the US, India, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Brazil and the UAE, are also hesitating to implement the OECD agreement in 2024. So that it can be postponed for at least one year.

As it turns out, only 25% of the original 138 OECD countries participating in the deal are on track for the 2024 plan. These include Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia and European Union member countries.

Another concern for Switzerland is that if other countries do not go for the minimum tax rate, they may have to pay lower taxes than Switzerland.

As a result, many disgruntled companies leaving Switzerland could potentially move to these countries, which is tantamount to “giving away millions of dollars”.

A decision on whether the 2024 tax plan will proceed as intended should be made in the next few weeks.

