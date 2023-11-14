This is why people are not buying EVs despite price cuts and tax exemptions.

Data shows that the number of electric vehicles (EVs) is increasing in the number of cars across the country due to the increase in speed due to the Green Revolution.

According to CarGurus’ October report released this month, EV inventory has increased by 506% from a year ago, with EVs sitting on lots for longer periods of time. It says that EVs stay in the market for an average of 82 days while gas-powered vehicles stay in the market for 64 days. In response to slowing demand, automakers like Ford and GM are cutting production.

According to surveys, EVs are still too expensive for most people, even with government incentives.

“While consumers still have a lot of concerns about the battery range of an EV, price remains a high priority when purchasing an EV,” Julia Martinez, energy and auto analyst at business intelligence company Morning Consult, said in a report.

Still, aren’t EV prices going down?

Yes.

Helped by Tesla’s price cuts, the average price paid in September for a new EV fell to $52,212 in August and $50,683 from $65,295 a year earlier, according to car buying platform Cox Automotive, with incentives making up 9.8% of the transaction value. % or $4,991. ,

Car buying platform Edmunds said used EVs saw a similar decline, with EVs three years or less old falling 29.5%.

Even with those lower prices, the average new EV list price was 28% higher than a gas vehicle last month, CarGurus said. It says a 60-month loan with an interest rate of about 8% on the average new EV costs $277 more per month than a gas car.

Apart from the car itself, the total cost of ownership during the first five years is also high. Installing a charger at home can cost around $2,000, and insurance costs are typically higher. You may be able to save on fuel, but with gas prices falling for eight weeks in a row, that incentive is diminishing.

Maintenance costs may be lower, but you’ll likely buy more tires because heavier EVs will wear them out faster.

The National Automobile Dealers Association said that as of early February, EVs cost consumers an average of $65,202 during the first five years, while gas vehicles cost $56,962.

Will giving advance EV tax credit in January increase sales?

Starting January 1, eligible buyers can take up to $7,500 in EV credits up front instead of waiting until they file their taxes.

Some buyers may be encouraged to wait until January for this, but in reality “only a small portion of well-researched consumers will pay attention to the updated credit guidance,” Edmunds analysts said in an email. “And wait for the EV market till January 2024.” ,

There are also some state and local tax credits available to help with pricing, additional vehicle and charger savings, but the research is often confusing and time-consuming for most consumers, experts say. Only 30% of 1,025 adults surveyed by the polling company Ipsos between September 29 and October 1 said they were familiar with government programs.

Consumers can use tools at Edmunds, the Department of Energy and the nonprofit Electric for All to find state and local credits, but “making an expensive, long-term investment by purchasing an EV is still a risk, even with the help of tax credits.” Major commitment in today’s inflationary market,” said Martínez.

Are prices the only thing holding back EV buyers?

No, surveys show that people are concerned about the lack of charging stations and battery life. Seventy-seven percent and 73%, respectively, Ipsos said.

Overall, 57% of respondents said they were unlikely to buy a fully electric or plug-in hybrid the next time they buy a vehicle and 11% said they didn’t know, Ipsos said.

If it were only about price, “it’s possible that buyers might look at a (cheaper) second or third brand on their list, but it might not motivate them to say they really need an EV.” Is,” said Car’s senior road test editor Mike Hanley. Buying platform Cars.com. “It has to fit their lifestyle.”

Experts say part of it is being able to keep driving trips short, having a charger nearby, which usually means staying in the city. They also require time to charge their cars, which takes longer than refueling at a gas station and having a working charger.

A survey by J.D. Power earlier this year said that about 21% of consumers visit a charging station only to find it is broken. Additionally, overall satisfaction with fast Level 2 public charging, which accounts for 71% of all public charging in the US, declined by 11 points.

What is the verdict on EV?

Cox said EV sales are expected to grow, with “the market on track to surpass 1 million for the first time” in November.

Yet, as EV availability has increased “exponentially” recently, consumer acceptance has only increased linearly. “These trends are likely to continue, creating some very interesting market dynamics in the years to come,” it added. “Change is never easy.”

Medora Lee is the money, markets and personal finance reporter at USA TODAY. You can contact him at [email protected] and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday.

Source: www.usatoday.com