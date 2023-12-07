This is why Jim Cramer thinks Starbucks is a buy despite recent rough times

Starbucks (SBUX)’s 12-session losing streak has finally ended, with Wednesday’s gains putting a small dent in its recent decline of more than 10%. Despite persistent China concerns, which have caused a selloff for nearly three weeks, we view the recent rough patch as a way to buy shares in a quality company at a discount. The sharp decline in Starbucks, which began on November 17, sent the price of shares rising from about $107 to $95 by Tuesday’s close, wiping out about $14 billion in market value. Even with Wednesday’s nearly 1.6% gain, the stock stands to lose more than 2% in 2023, compared with a 35% year-to-date gain for the S&P 500 consumer discretionary sector. China is at the center of investors’ deteriorating sentiment about the coffee giant. The problem is two-fold: a slower-than-anticipated post-Covid recovery in the world’s second-largest economy, which is Starbucks’ second-largest market, as well as stiff competition from Chinese rivals like Luckin Coffee, which is known to be the world’s largest coffee maker. Highly promotional. Starbucks, on the other hand, dominates the premium coffee segment in China. SBUX YTD Mountain SBUX stock’s year-to-date performance. “I’m a buyer here,” Jim Cramer said Wednesday, meaning the club views Starbucks stock as a buy. However, Jim called the recent stock decline “disappointing,” as CEO Laxman Narasimhan told investors. It didn’t take away the feeling that China was lagging. In fact, Starbucks delivered a big surprise last month on China revenue and same-store sales in the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2023. However, Narasimhan said at a conference on Tuesday that China is still struggling and trade growth there is not coming as fast as had been projected. “The recovery we are seeing is not what you expected in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023,” the CEO said. “It’s probably half that rate.” He sounded optimistic: “Once you see China deal with its challenges, I think you’ll see in the long term that this is a business that is very strong.” Following Narasimhan’s comments, it’s clear that Starbucks has finally “widely exposed its weakness in China,” Jim concluded. Recognizing the challenges won’t derail Starbucks’ incredible growth in China and its goal of opening 9,000 stores by 2025. Jim feels the stock has suffered significant losses, saying he would have bought more shares on Wednesday if he had not been banned by the club. Trading Rules. Elsewhere, we take comfort in Starbucks’ stable business in North America, driven by resilient US consumer demand. We also like how management is looking for opportunities to increase margins by enhancing the customer experience to boost traffic through its reinvestment plan. (Jim Cramer’s Charitable Trust is long SBUX. See here for a full list of stocks.) As a subscriber to CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling stocks in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after the trade alert is issued before executing the trade. The above Investment Club information is subject to our disclaimer as well as our terms and conditions and privacy policy. No fiduciary obligation or duty exists, or is created, by virtue of your receipt of any information provided in connection with the Investment Club. No specific results or benefits are guaranteed.

An employee serves customers at a Starbucks mobile coffee cart at West Lake on June 7, 2022 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China.

Long Wei | Visual China Group | getty images

