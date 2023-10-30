Image Source: Getty Images

I bought shares in FTSE 100 Incumbent Airtel Africa (LSE:AAF) exactly one year ago. I’m a big proponent of long-term investing, which I would define as a five to 10 year period. That’s why I’m looking forward to adding some more shares to my holdings.

telecommunications in africa

Airtel Africa is a telecommunications and mobile money services business that operates in Africa. I am excited by its methodology because telecommunications is an emerging market in the African continent and there is a lot of market share up for grabs for the business.

The share price chart of Airtel over the last year is similar to the exciting roller coaster that I enjoyed in my formative years. The fluctuating nature of the price is mainly due to macroeconomic and geopolitical issues. As I write, shares are trading at 118p, up 4% from 113p at this time last year.

Launching the FTSE 100

The story of Airtel and its rise to key UK indices is interesting. The business was established in 2010. Only two and a half years after joining FTSEIt entered the top table early last year. Rapidly growing performance as well as increasing market share contributed to this.

So why am I tempted to buy more Airtel shares, you ask? In simple terms, I view Airtel as a great long-term growth stock and the recent volatility in its share price as well as the impressive half year results have caught my attention.

At a price-to-earnings ratio of 17, Airtel shares look like fair value for money to me right now. Furthermore, these shares will boost my passive income with a dividend yield of over 4%, which is higher than the FTSE 100 average of 3.8. , However, I understand that dividends are never guaranteed.

Reviewing Airtel’s results released last week, there were some major positives that show me the business is doing well. Its customer base grew by 10%, increasing its already impressive market share. Subsequently, revenue, earnings per share and EBITDA all increased as well.

Risk and what am I doing now

There are some issues that Airtel may face and may face that may impact the business. For example, in its most recent results, changing exchange rates affected performance as the business reports money made based on today’s rate, and how much it could have earned if currency fluctuations had not occurred. This is not unusual for businesses that report in multiple currencies. In the case of Airtel, this has hindered the business because it reports in the local Nigerian currency, which is a core market for the business. The Nigerian currency has been depreciating in recent months. I believe this is why Airtel shares have not rallied recently.

Another issue for me is geopolitical issues. There is a risk of instability in Africa, which could hinder the Company’s growth plans and performance. This is out of Airtel’s control but I am careful about it.

In conclusion, I am a fan of Airtel shares and believe it is one of the best growth picks on the FTSE 100 index. I plan to buy some more shares next time I have some cash to invest. The growing demand for telecoms and mobile money services in Africa, coupled with passive income and good valuations make it an easy decision for me to add more shares to my holdings.

Post Here’s Why I’m Considering Buying More of This FTSE 100 Stock! appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

Sumaiya Mansoor holds positions in Airtel Africa PLC. The Motley Fool UK recommends Airtel Africa PLC. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source