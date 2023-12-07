This is why I would buy UK stocks to earn passive income in 2024 and beyond

Image Source: Getty Images

Why should I choose a Stocks and Shares ISA to try to create passive income?

First of all, it’s less effort. Well, that’s what the ‘passive’ part means, but a lot of ideas require a lot of work beforehand.

A quick search turned up some creative ideas. Write a book, sell your photos, create online learning courses… but these require a lot of skill to achieve.

a simple beginning

Selecting stocks to buy can be as simple or complex as we choose. The easiest way is to keep putting money in regularly FTSE 100 Index Tracker.

This is a fund that spreads our cash across the whole of the FTSE 100 (or uses clever methods to replicate its performance), so we should get close to average returns.

Some passive income ideas are risky, or may just be a simple headache. Rental property is a common suggestion, and I’ve done that. It may work well, but there is always something that needs improvement, or something is going wrong.

What about the risks?

I mention risk, and that may bother some people. The stock market is very risky, isn’t it? When Covid arrived in 2020, we faced a major disaster.

But there is something surprising here. The FTSE 100 has already recouped all the losses incurred since the collapse on that fateful day in 2020.

And we are also looking at 10% profits and dividends over the last five years. Those dividends probably add 15% or more.

This is not about getting rich quick. But this does not appear to be a high-risk disaster.

reduce pain

To be fair, some stocks are still down since the crash. So investors clearly faced more risk with them.

But it helps to highlight the two most important things we can use to reduce the risk from buying UK stocks and shares.

One is diversification. If we keep a spread of stocks across different sectors, we can compensate for the risks of any one industry going down.

Second, perhaps even more important, is time.

long term record

UK stocks have recovered well since the pandemic. But other recessions in the past have lasted longer.

But researchers barclays Has looked at the returns from UK shares for over a century and compared them with cash savings and gilts (government bonds, generally considered very safe).

There have also been brief periods when stocks have outperformed due to cash savings.

But when he looked longer and longer, he found something very interesting. The longer the period, the better the performance of the shares.

Invest in stocks for at least 10 years, preferably 20 years or more, and our chances of losing go down.

share vs youtube

Barclays doesn’t compare stocks to making viral pop songs on YouTube, or anything else that requires real talent (and often a little luck).

People who have skills that I don’t have can do much better by targeting other forms of income.

But for me, there’s really only one option. I buy dividend-paying shares in my Stocks and Shares ISA, and I will continue to do so for as long as possible.

