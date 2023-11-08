'This is why I always dim my glare before I check': Man 'checks' bank account at bar. He has -$1.21 in his account

Everyone goes to the bar and discovers the next morning that they have spent much more than expected, but very few people realize their mistake at the bar.

TikToker Somewhere Chasing My Dreams (@dre.pappy) recently filmed a man checking his bank account while he was at a bar. With over 1.4 million views at the time of publication, the video sparked conversation over the expenses and the party.

“POV: You didn’t mean to be out,” reads the text on the clip.

Leaning on the bar, the man opens his banking app to check his account.

The camera zooms in on her phone, and shows a balance of -$1.21. The man rubs his head, appearing stressed, before locking his phone.

Many commentators were surprised that he had already walked out.

“Bro just go home,” one joked.

“Dude banking with PayPal. There was no point in him being out there, even if he wasn’t broken,” agreed a second.

A third said: “Why did she even think about wearing clothes to go anywhere.”

Some people argue that broken nights are the best nights to go out.

“These are going to be the best nights ever, I’m not going to lie,” one user said.

Another commented: “This is how the drinks start flowing.”

One user agreed, saying, “Can I get a double lol when you slap the bar.”

“It’s a problem for the morning gang,” replied another.

While most commented in good humor, some expressed sympathy for the situation.

“I had 77 cents in my account last night,” one user said.

Another replied, “He thought his deposit was gone by the time he got there.”

Many people commented that they always dim their bank accounts before checking them.

“If I ever have to check my bank account on my phone I always turn down the brightness, no matter how much I have it on,” one viewer wrote.

Others suggested a privacy screen. “The privacy screen protector is worth every penny,” one user shared.

Breaking out is an art. It takes effort, but it is possible with the right mindset. Tips include eating before going out, pregaming at home, frequenting happy hours, and going out early before clubs start charging their cover charges.

Other ways to save when going out include using apps to build up points to get free food. For example, one TikToker documented how she had less than $2 but 30,000 McDonald’s points to her name.

